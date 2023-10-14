What happened between Karl-Anthony Towns and Tom Thibodeau? Exploring age-old beef as Knicks rumors around All-Star big heat up

The New York Knicks are reportedly keeping tabs on Karl-Anthony Towns as a trade candidate. The news comes despite the renowned beef between Towns and former head coach Tom Thibodeau that stemmed from the latter's time in Minnesota. Thibodeau is now the head coach of the Knicks, so KAT's links to New York are a bit surprising.

Towns' and Thibodeau's beef dates back to four years ago. It first came to light when the latter departed Minnesota. Towns slammed Thibodeau's player development and coaching. While welcoming then-rookies Jarret Culver and Jaylen Noel to the team and what they should expect, Towns praised the T'Wolves coaching staff featuring Ryan Saunders and took a dig at Thibs.

"I’m very glad now we’re introducing [rookies Jarrett] Culver and [Jaylen] Noel to a culture that we possess now," Karl-Anthony Towns said (via SLAM). "You know, I don’t think the situation before it would’ve been very beneficial for them."

"And that’s a disrespect and a slap in the face to their development, you know, and I want to make sure that they develop not only as players, but as human beings and as men. And, uh, you know, that’s what we’re here to do."

Thiboodeau's stint with the T'Wolves was up and down. They made the playoffs in his second season, while they started 19-21 the following year, leading to his firing. The team seemed disconnected at that point. That's when the infamous Jimmy Butler situation also arose, leading to his departure from the Timberwolves.

Karl-Anthony Towns and Tom Thibodeau have quashed their beef

Towns and Thibodeau seemed to have quashed their beef. Ahead of the T'Wolves preseason game against the Knicks on Saturday (Oct 14), Thibodeau praised Towns amid trade rumors linking his former star to his current team.

"Watching the progress he’s made throughout his career, he’s as gifted as they come," said Thibodeau.

Meanwhile, Karl-Anthony Towns revealed the beef doesn't exist anymore. During an interview with the New York Post's Stefan Bondy (who also broke the news about the Knicks; interest in the player), Towns said:

“Two men grown men got together and had a conversation.”

That's good news for Knicks fans who have no qualms about seeing KAT donning the team's colors. However, a deal remains far at this point. The Knicks are in a comfortable position with the current team. They are coming off a second-round appearance and have a great roster balance.

Karl-Anthony Towns would be a great addition but at the right price. The Knicks cannot afford to shake up their core just yet. They have pieces that fit, and moving them around could only hinder their progress.