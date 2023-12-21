What happened to Mitchell Robinson? Exploring more about his injury, surgery and reported unexpected season absence

Mitchell Robinson, the New York Knicks center, underwent surgery on his left ankle last week after suffering a stress fracture in a game against the Boston Celtics earlier this month.

The Knicks initially expected Robinson to miss 8-10 weeks recovering from the surgery, but now he is expected to miss the rest of the season.

The surgery was performed at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, and he was expected to be re-evaluated. The Knicks have applied to the NBA for a Disabled Player Exception worth $7.8 million, which is only used for players whose franchises will be sidelined through June 15.

Robinson had a standout season with the Knicks, averaging 6.2 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game. Robinson has struggled with injuries over the years, and he was limited to 58 games last season.

Stress fractures are tiny cracks in a bone caused by repetitive force, often from overuse, such as repeatedly jumping up and down or running long distances.

Stress fractures are most common in the weight-bearing bones of the lower leg and foot, and they are more common in people who engage in high-impact sports, such as track and field, basketball, tennis, dance or gymnastics.

It typically takes six to eight weeks for a stress fracture to heal, and during that time, it is recommended to switch to activities that place less stress on the foot and leg, such as swimming and cycling.

Impact of Mitchell Robinson's absence on the New York Knicks

Mitchell Robinson's absence has significantly affected the New York Knicks, particularly on the defensive end. Before his injury, the Knicks held opponents to 108.7 points per game, the third-best mark in the NBA. However, in his absence, opposing teams are averaging 128.3 points per game, showcasing the defensive impact of Robinson's absence.

His absence has also decreased the Knicks' defensive rating, with opponents shooting better overall percentages without Robinson anchoring the defense.

Offensively, the Knicks have managed to maintain their production, but the impact of Robinson's absence on the team's overall performance is evident. The team's record without Robinson this season is 2-2, indicating a more challenging path to victory in his absence.

His absence has also affected the team's rebounding, as Robinson averaged a career-high 10.3 rebounds per game before his injury. The team's average allowed rebounds per game without Robinson has likely decreased, emphasizing his absence in controlling the boards.