What happens to the LA Clippers if they lose Game 3 against Dallas Mavericks in the 2021 NBA playoffs?

The LA Clippers are staring at a shock first-round exit from the NBA playoffs unless they can find a way to turn their series around against the Dallas Mavericks - beginning on Friday night.

Coming into the postseason, the Clippers were strong favorites to at least make it to the Western Conference Finals. They secured home-court advantage by finishing fourth in the Western Conference standings but are currently being dominated by Luka Doncic and the Mavs' efficient shooting.

Only 6% of teams who lose their first two games in a playoff series advance. If they lose Game 3, they are going to need a miracle to advance further. After two demoralizing losses at Staples Center, there have been a lot of questions asked of the LA Clippers.

Not only of their ability to come back in this series but of their mentality and what the organization may do if they are knocked out in the first round. We will attempt to answer all of these questions in this article.

CLIPPERS 🆚 MAVERICKS



Luka Doncic (39 PTS) helped Dallas win Game 2 and take a 2-0 series lead... will the @dallasmavs go up 3-0 or will the @LAClippers get on the board? #NBAPlayoffs



Game 3 TONIGHT at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN pic.twitter.com/kqZdKEYzGU — NBA (@NBA) May 28, 2021

Where do the LA Clippers go next if they lose their series with the Dallas Mavericks?

LA Clippers star Paul George has shot the ball poorly so far in the playoffs

Despite losing 4-2 to the LA Clippers last year in the NBA playoffs, the Dallas Mavericks gained a lot of respect and they're out for revenge.

Luka Doncic in particular has been immense and has been a one-man wrecking crew. He averaged 35-9-8 across the first two games and will be looking to keep this up now that he is back on home court.

The Clippers simply can't defend the Slovenian star at the moment. Any defensive switch they use, he has overcome, and the Clippers might have to ask Kawhi Leonard to guard him the entire night. But the Clippers star is already doing his fair share on the court, averaging 33.5 points.

His playoff performances so far have reminded LA Clippers fans what they would be missing if he weren't to pick up his player option in the offseason, and the repercussions of that could be for the team.

Regardless of what he has said in the past about his passion to stay with the franchise, it does plant a seed of doubt for the fans who have watched their side lose two games they were expected to win.

Everybody knows Leonard can do it on the big stage. He is a two-time champion and Finals MVP and may have his head turned if a major offer was to come in from another title contender.

Leonard's departure wouldn't be the only thing the LA Clippers would have to consider if they were swept by the Dallas Mavericks. The organization may have to take a serious look at itself and what it can achieve. There were rumors last year of problems behind the scenes, though former player Lou Williams denied those claims.

One such player that was suggested to have caused issues was Montrezl Harrell, who moved to the Clippers' city rivals Lakers in the offseason. The former Sixth Man of the Year fired back at the claims on Tuesday night after the LA Clippers' Game 2 loss, winding up his former team's fanbase.

In addition to his tweet, he liked a post from a fan that stated: "They really said Harrell was the issue on the Clippers."

😂😂😂😂 just gone enjoy life man! — Montrezl Harrell (@MONSTATREZZ) May 26, 2021

Perhaps there really are issues within the LA Clippers organization. For a team that has looked cohesive all year, they have struggled in the clutch and on defense in the playoffs. Even though their starting lineup contains Leonard, Paul George, Patrick Beverley and Marcus Morris Sr. - all considered to be among the best defenders in the league.

If the LA Clippers do crash out, there could be a major reshuffle of the team and the staff. Luke Kennard was brought in on a 3-year, $42m contract yet hasn't played a minute of playoff basketball. Meanwhile, Rajon Rondo has had less minutes than many expected of the experienced veteran.

These are the sort of issues that critics will pick on and while the Dallas Mavericks have shot lights-out in the first two games, there are few excuses for this LA Clippers side. All eyes will be on the American Airlines Center on Friday night, when the game tips-off at 9:30 PM ET.