"What the hell is wrong with you LeBron?” - Stephen A. Smith directly questions LeBron James’ comments on Heatles stint

LeBron James' time with the Miami Heat is widely viewed as one of the most important spells during his career.

In addition to helping him win his first NBA title, the chance to play alongside an NBA champion like Dwyane Wade helped James come into his own as a true leader in the league. With a winning culture established under Pat Riley, James learned how to win at the highest level.

To this day, many credit James' time in Miami as one of the biggest contributing factors to his development. Since his time in Miami, James has continued to carry a winning culture with him, both to the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the LA Lakers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Despite that, the future Hall of Famer believes that had he never taken his talents to South Beach, he would still have become the player he is today. As he recently explained, he would have ended up evolving as a player with or without the experiences in Miami.

Stephen A. Smith sees things differently. Speaking on First Take recently, Smith fired back at LeBron James, shooting down the notion that he would have reached the same level without Miami.

"What the hell is wrong with you, LeBron? What the hell is wrong with you? Let me tell y'all something. ... But make no mistake about it, do y'all understand the greatness of a hall of famer by the name of Dwayne Wade?

"He (LeBron) was a great player. He was a great leader. ... he got to Miami and learned what it took to be a champion."

Expand Tweet

LeBron James's comments about the Miami Heat and his time with the team

While Stephen A. Smith took LeBron James' comments about becoming the same player with or without the Heat at face value, there were more to the comments. Heading into Monday's game against the Miami Heat, James spoke to ESPN's Dave McMenamin about his time with the team.

As he explained, he felt he would have evolved as a player and cemented his place as a future Hall of Famer with or without the team. The difference, of course, as James pointed out, is that he never would have learned the things he did had it not been for the Heat.

"My career was going to be my career as far as individually, because I know how much I put into the game and I know how much I strived to be as great as I can be. [But] as far as what I was able to learn here was second to none."

At the time of his controversial move to Miami, LeBron James had one goal, to win championships. Although he only spent four seasons with the team, they captured two titles, cementing his place as an NBA champion.

He was tthen able to go back to Cleveland and end the city's championship drought, and then bring another championship to the LA Lakers, it all started in Miami. Now, in year 21, LeBron James will look to do the unthinkable and win a ring in the twilight stage of his career.