What is Hunter Dickinson's draft projection? Exploring Michigan 7’1” center’s chances to make it into NBA

Hunter Dickinson's draft stock will be a hot topic this season after he opted into another year in college and transferred to Kansas Jayhawks. By entering into a program at Kansas that has churned out some of the NBA's best stars, the 7'1 Virginia native could take his game to a whole new level.

As a player who is viewed as a traditional center in the sense that he doesn't have much of a game beyond the arc, Hunter Dickinson's draft stock is at crossroads. Given that he has played three years already, a dominant senior year could see him jump up to a first-round draft pick.

According to Dickinson, the opportunity to also make considerably more NIL money meant that the decision to go to Kansas was a no-brainer. As he revealed on an episode of Roundball podcast:

"The people hating on me would leave their job right now for a $10,000 increase. I got, at Michigan, less than six figures. I got less than six figures at Michigan for the year."

Northwestern v Michigan

Will the move to Kansas help Hunter Dickinson's draft stock?

Although he still loves Michigan, the towering big man simply is doing what he believes is best for his career. With Kansas being a hotbed for talent, Hunter Dickinson's draft stock could improve if he's able to succeed on arguably the biggest stage in college basketball.

On the Roundball podcast, he spoke about his decision to leave Michigan, saying:

"I still do love Michigan, I still love the school and everything. I love the program. That's why it was so hard to leave because I really didn't want to leave, I didn't. But I just felt like, man, it was the best decision for me. It took a lot of courage.

"I don't think people realize how much courage it took for a guy who was there for three years, an All-American for the team. I did have a legacy there and I basically gave that up to try to be selfish and do what's best for me and my career, not what's best for anybody else's career."

Michigan v Villanova

After entering the transfer portal, he now finds himself gearing up to play under Bill Self. With the NCAA season set to tip off on November 7th, Dickinson and the Kansas Jayhawks will continue to draw plenty of attention going forward.

Over the course of the season, Hunter Dickinson's draft stock will likely be under the microscope as fans and analysts pick apart his play to find out how NBA-ready he is.

