“What did that injury reveal of LeBron? The BEAST MODE” - Chiney Ogwumike reacts to Anthony Davis’ injury, believes the "brotherhood" could hold things down for the LA Lakers

In the LA Lakers' win against the Utah Jazz, Anthony Davis was sidelined after suffering an ankle injury in the second quarter. LeBron James and his teammates went on without him to win 106-101 Wednesday.

In an attempt to receive a high pass from Malik Monk, AD jumped but twisted his ankle upon landing. He fell to the floor, screaming in excruciating pain. He was diagnosed with a sprained right ankle and will be out for at least two weeks.

Although this is a setback for the Lakers, ESPN analyst Chiney Ogwumike believes the injury could also be a spark. She said the brotherhood can hold things down despite one of the top players being out.

She emphasized the importance of AD to their playoff run but also believes LBJ and the team can hold down the fort while Davis recovers.

"I will not rule out AD being a potential help or boost come playoff time ... What did that injury reveal of LeBron? The beast mode," Ogwumike said. "We saw once again that high level of focus. He was literally in his calm app, and what happened? Thirty-three points and eight rebounds, I think six assists. Russ with the dagger free throw.

"That's the Lakers' energy where they realize 'one of our brothers are down, we gotta lift ourselves up.'"

"So I will not rule out that brotherhood holding things down, staying competitive, trying to put themselves in the top-eight position. And then getting AD back and making a run of it, before we say AD is not of value to us right now, because that was the guy LeBron wanted from the get-go when he made the move to L.A."

LA Lakers secure the win over the Utah Jazz despite Anthony Davis' ankle injury

Talen Horton-Tucker (5) and coach Frank Vogel of the LA Lakers check up on Anthony Davis after an injury during the second quarter against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday in Los Angeles, California.

The LA Lakers hosted the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night at Crypto.com Arena. What could be worse than losing the lead to the Jazz in the second quarter? Big man Anthony Davis suffered a sprained ankle that ended his night after about 17 minutes.

CBS Sports NBA @CBSSportsNBA



cbssports.com/nba/news/antho… Anthony Davis injury update: Lakers star expected to miss at least two weeks with ankle sprain, per report Anthony Davis injury update: Lakers star expected to miss at least two weeks with ankle sprain, per reportcbssports.com/nba/news/antho… https://t.co/yqOvLJg8TK

Davis had posted 17 points, two rebounds and two assists. He was shooting 77.8% from the field (7 of 9). He made his only attempt from beyond the arc and both attempts from the free-throw line.

With the Lakers behind at the end of the third quarter by eight points, the fourth quarter was a make-or-break for the team. LeBron James and Russell Westbrook posted 15 and nine points respectively in the quarter, with Austin Reeves scoring six points off the bench. The Lakers (27-31) won the game after an explosive fourth-quarter comeback, recording a 13-point lead over the Jazz (36-22).

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein