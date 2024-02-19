What is Jacque Vaughn's net worth? Exploring contract details as Nets fire head coach within a year after extending deal

Brooklyn Nets fired Jacque Vaughn from the head coach position on Monday. Vaughn was in a deal with the Nets until the 2026-27 season. His firing was untimely but given the Nets’ record this season, it makes sense why the Nets would want to move on from Vaughn.

Jacque Vaughn has previously been an NBA player before he took the coaching job in the league. He has made millions through his NBA career as a player and as a coach in the league.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jacque Vaughn has a current net worth of $10 million. He has collected money as a player and as a coach. Vaughn played with the Utah Jazz, Orlando Magic, New Jersey Nets, Atlanta Hawks and San Antonio Spurs. He also won a championship with the Spurs in 2007.

Jacque Vaughn has mostly spent his coaching career as an assistant coach. He served as an assistant coach for the Spurs under Gree Popovich from 2010 to 2012. He was hired as head coach for the Orlando Magic in 2012 but was fired after two years. Since 2016 Vaughn was the Nets' assistant coach until he was promoted to head coach in 2022.

Jacque Vaughn was acquired by the Utah Jazz in the first round of the 1997 NBA Draft. He signed $601,320 with the team. In the 2001-02 season, he signed a contract worth $590,850. The first time Vaughn signed a contract worth a million was in the 2006-07 season when he signed $1 million. Next two seasons, he signed a $1.2 million contract each year with the Spurs.

Nets fire head coach Jacque Vaughn in less than a year

The Brooklyn Nets have let go of their head coach Jacque Vaughn. He was dismissed after the Nets lost to the Boston Celtics by 50 points on Feb 15th. The Nets had been struggling under Jacque Vaughn throughout the 2023-24 season. This season, the Nets are ranked 11th with a 21-33 record.

Nets GM Sean Marks released a statement regarding letting go of their head coach. He thanked Jacque Vaughn for his service as head coach as they search for their next head coach.

“This was an incredibly difficult decision, but one we feel is in the best interest of the team going forward,” Nets GM Sean Marks said in a statement.

“Jacque has represented this organization with exemplary character and class for the past eight years. The consistent positivity and passion he poured into our team daily will remain with the players and staff he interacted with throughout his tenure.”

Last year, on Feb 21st, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Nets and Jacque Vaughn had agreed to a multiyear extension. However, apart from the length of the contract, the other details were not made public. The Brooklyn Nets had promoted then-assistant coach Vaughn to the head coaching job after they fired Steve Nash from the position.