What are Jaime Jaquez Jr.'s contract details with Heat? Salary, duration & more

Jaime Jaquez Jr. is the latest addition to the Miami Heat's legendary franchise. Jaquez Jr. was the 18th overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft and is ready to make a name for himself in Miami.

According to multiple sources, the Heat have gradually extended a four-year contract offer to their promising rookie, valued at $17 million. This means that Jaime will be earning an average of approximately $4.25 million per year.

As reported by The Miami Herald, he is expected to receive $3.5 million for the upcoming season, which will increase to $3.7 million in 2024-25, $3.9 million in 2025-26, and finally $5.9 million in 2026-27.

As for his role with the Miami Heat, it remains uncertain as the organization is currently undergoing a franchise reshaping process during this offseason. Several playoff heroes for the Heat have recently departed from the team. Depending on the acquisitions made through free agency or trades, Jaime Jaquez Jr. will have to wait and see how the team evolves in the coming months.

What can Jaime Jaquez Jr. bring to the table?

During Jaime Jaquez Jr.'s time with UCLA, he's proven himself to be a player with a lot of heart. While his skills aren't as impressive compared to the other players in the 2023 NBA Draft, Jacquez Jr. is the type of player who brings hustle and perseverance to the table. With that said, it's no wonder the Miami Heat signed Jaime considering that his mindset is already similar to the Heat.

Playing all four years of NCAA basketball with UCLA, Jaime Jaquez Jr. has achieved impressive statistics, averaging 13.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. His final year with the team was his standout season, with notable figures of 17.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.5 steals per game.

Now that he's about to play for the Miami Heat, Jaquez Jr. can more or less do the same thing for the squad. The Heat is known for their grit and their undying will to come out on top every time. This was especially apparent during the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Having that in mind, Jaime seems like a perfect fit for the team and now has the opportunity to further enhance his craft this summer with his new coaches.

