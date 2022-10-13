What are Jakob Poeltl's contract details for 2022-23 NBA season? All you need to know

Jakob Poeltl's contract expires after next season. The big man was acquired by the San Antonio Spurs in a trade that sent Kawhi Leonard to the Toronto Raptors on July 18, 2018. He will soon enter his fifth year with the team.

Back when he was traded to San Antonio, the 26-year old was still on his rookie contract. He signed a three-year contract extension with the Spurs in 2020.

The 7-foot-1 center has six years of NBA experience. He is one of the most efficient scorers in the league.

Jakob Poeltl's contract expires in 2023

In 2020, the big man signed a three-year $26.25 million contract extension. He was paid $8.1 million in the first year, and $8.75 last season. He will receive just under $9.4 million in the final year of his contract.

Unfortunately, Jakob Poeltl's contract expires in the summer of 2023. This is why many experts believe that the Spurs will trade him. Despite being a powerhouse for more than two decades, the Spurs are now in rebuild mode.

The Spurs traded Dejounte Murray to the Atlanta Hawks just a few months ago. They may look to get rid of Jakob Poeltl's contract as well. He played the best basketball of his career last season and will most likely demand big money next summer.

The six-year NBA veteran has consistently improved during his tenure with the Spurs. If he has another career season, he will fetch at least $15 million a season on his new contract.

Poeltl, who will turn 27-years old on October 15, still has a lot left in the tank. He was one of the most improved players of the 2021-22 season. The Austrian averaged 13.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks in 68 games.

The big man was incredibly efficient as well, converting 61.8% of his total field goal attempts. He has come a long way since his first season with the Spurs. He averaged just 5.5 points and 5.3 rebounds during the 2018-19 season.

Poeltl's trade to another team

When the Spurs traded Murray to the Hawks, alot of people assumed that Poeltl would be on the move as well. While it hasn't happened yet, the Spurs could get rid of his contract by the trade deadline on February 9, 2023.

Many teams will value his versatility on both ends of the floor. His services may be costly next summer, but he is on a team-friendly deal at the moment. He could be a difference maker in the playoffs.

The Spurs, on the other hand, will seek out draft picks and young prospects in any trade involving Poeltl.

