What do Jamal Murray and Alexander Volkanovski share in common? Exploring comradery amidst viral video of UFC fighter with NBA champion

Following his disastrous ACL injury back in 2021, Jamal Murray has bounced back after winning his first NBA championship with the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Finals.

The upcoming 2023-24 regular season will see the start of training camp for NBA teams. While Murray prepares his body for the upcoming season, he has been in connection with U.F.C. Fighter Alexander Volkanovski since last year, as per a First Sportz article by Viraj Kelshikar.

So, what do Murray and Volkanovski have in common? For starters, they not only share a professional relationship but are also considered to be good friends.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

They have been seen training with each other despite playing different sports as each was able to take something from their sessions. Murray helped Volkanovski with shooting while the U.F.C. fighter helped the Nuggets star with fighting techniques, as per First Sportz' Viraj Kelshikar.

Viral video between Nuggets star Jamal Murray and U.F.C. fighter Alexander Volkanovski

Volkanovski uploaded a training session of him and Denver Nuggets Guard Jamal Murray on his YouTube account.

The two sparred with one another as Volkanovski gave Murray some advice and insight on his fighting techniques.

Additionally, Murray has been spotted alongside Volkanovski for the U.F.C. 290. In The New York Times article written by Tania Ganguli, Volkanovski briefly mentioned his bond with the Nuggets guard.

"I'm a Nuggets guy now purely because of our connection," Volkanovski said.

This was the comment he made ahead of U.F.C. 290. Additionally, Volkanovski also talked about his respect and appreciation for Murray's determination and patience.

"Everyone has their own way of preparing for their -- whatever they do," Volkanovski said, "And you can never knock it, because obviously he's playing some good basketball, so you don't want to change much."

Murray has certainly come a long way since his 2021 ACL injury. His recovery process and persistent training were enough to prepare him for the Nuggets' run for a championship.

During the 2023 playoffs, Murray put up 26.1 points per game (47.3% shooting, including 39.6% from 3-point range), 7.1 assists and 5.7 rebounds. In the NBA Finals, he averaged 21.4 ppg (45.1% shooting, including 38.7% from 3-point range), 10.0 apg and 6.2 rpg.

It was an impressive showing for Murray as his production helped the Denver Nuggets secure their first NBA championship in franchise history.