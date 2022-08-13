“What James Harden did got him further from a championship, not closer” - NBA analyst in awe of 2x NBA champion’s loyalty to his friends

Recent reports have revealed that Kevin Durant is interested in a reunion with James Harden. Former NBA player Jalen Rose is bemused at the loyalty KD has for Harden. On "Jalen & Jacoby," he said everyone should get a loyal friend like KD. He also said that Harden got him further away from a championship.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania twitter.com/ShamsCharania/… Shams Charania @ShamsCharania



Story: In a meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai, Kevin Durant reiterated his trade request and informed Tsai that Tsai needs to choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash, sources say.Story: theathletic.com/3485297/2022/0… In a meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai, Kevin Durant reiterated his trade request and informed Tsai that Tsai needs to choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash, sources say.Story: theathletic.com/3485297/2022/0… Sources: Kevin Durant informed Joe Tsai that he does not have faith in the Nets‘ direction. The meeting was described as transparent and professional, with a clear message: Keep me -- or the GM and coach. theathletic.com/3485297/2022/0… Sources: Kevin Durant informed Joe Tsai that he does not have faith in the Nets‘ direction. The meeting was described as transparent and professional, with a clear message: Keep me -- or the GM and coach. theathletic.com/3485297/2022/0… twitter.com/ShamsCharania/…

With reports of KD's interest in joining the Sixers, Rose is shocked at the level of loyalty.

"This is one of the more unique scenarios dealing with the all-time greatness of Kevin Durant, who's still playing at an MVP level. Of something that we just haven't seen in the history of the league, and that's when one of its best players is literally being like barnstorm by multiple teams around the league to come join them," Rose said.

"Usually it works the opposite. The best player Kevin Durant has people coming to play with him, not necessarily him going to play with the other players."

He said the two best players picked the teams during games at the park.

"You would think that James Harden really quit on the Nets and that domino eventually led to KD asking to be traded. When I saw them together still breaking bread like brothers, I literally said to you, 'Find you a friend that's gonna love you and be loyal to you like KD is, in theory to James Harden, professionally.

"Because, let me tell you something, what James Harden did got him further from a championship, not closer."

James Harden and Kevin Durant failed to win a championship in their time together

Kevin Durant (L) reacts with James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets

Harden joined the Nets halfway through the 2020-21 season, creating one of the most lethal big 3 in the league. However, the union did not last as the All-Star guard demanded a trade before the following season.

In the short time KD and Harden played together, they failed to capitalize on the opportunity. During the 2021 playoffs, they were eliminated in the second round by the eventual champions, the Milwaukee Bucks.

It is worth noting that the result might have been different if the Nets were healthy. Although the Nets jumped to a 2-0 series lead, they lost the series in 7 as Harden and Kyrie Irving were sidelined with injuries.

The Nets did not have an opportunity to run it back as Harden left during the February 10 trade deadline. The Nets were swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Celtics.

Although Harden made a deeper run with his new team, they did not get past the second round. They lost the series against the Miami Heat in six games.

