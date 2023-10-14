What is Jeff Van Gundy's coaching record? Closer look as ex-ESPN broadcaster joins Celtics' staff

Jeff Van Gundy will be back on the sidelines for the 2023-24 NBA season. The Boston Celtics have named him to their staff as a special consultant. Van Gundy makes his return to the bench after 16 years. He spent 18 years as a coach between 1989 to 2007.

Van Gundy moved on to a broadcasting job after his last coaching gig that came with the Houston Rockets. He spent 16 years as a presenter with ESPN. The company fired Van Gundy in June 2023 as part of their cost-cutting layoffs.

However, it hasn't taken him long to land another job with the Celtics. Van Gundy will hope to contribute to the team with his vast coaching experience and lead them to their dream of an 18th NBA title. However, it's been a while since he's been part of a coaching staff. Several fans may not know of his coaching excellence.

Jeff Van Gundy's coaching record

Jeff Van Gundy made stops with the New York Knicks and Houston Rockets in his coaching career. He started as an assistant coach. Van Gundy spent six and a half years as an assistant under Stu Jackson, Jon MacLeod, Pat Riley, and Don Nelson before taking over as a head coach on March 8, 1996. Here's his record listed per season with the Knicks below:

Season Record (W-L) 1995-96 13-10 1996-97 57-25 1997-98 43-39 1998-99 27-23 1999-00 50-32 2000-01 48-34 2001-02 10-9

Van Gundy had tremendous success with the Knicks, finishing with a 248-172. He made the playoffs every season he was in charge until the end of the regular season. The Knicks' best playoff finish under him was in 1999 when they made the finals as the eighth seed. They were the first eighth seed to win the conference.

The Knicks got off to a decent start in 2001-02 with a 10-9 record, but Van Gundy abruptly halted his tenure as the team's head coach and resigned from his post. In a 2021 interview with The Athletic, Van Gundy revealed that Knicks president Dave Checketts' departure made him quit his job.

Jeff Van Gundy then returned to his coaching career after a year with the Houston Rockets. He coached the team for four full seasons until 2007. Here's what his Rockets' record looked like:

Season Record (W-L) 2003-04 45-37 2004-05 51-31 2005-06 34-48 2006-07 52-30

Jeff Van Gundy made the playoffs thrice in four years with the Rockets, missing the postseason in 2005-06, the only losing season of his career. However, he didn't have much success in the playoffs with Houston. They lost in the first round of the playoffs in all three years under Van Gundy. The Rockets had a 328-182 record under Van Gundy overall.

Jeff Van Gundy had a combined coaching record with the Knicks and Rockets of 430-318 for a winning percentage of 57.5%.