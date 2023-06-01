What is Jimmy Butler's NBA Playoffs and Finals record?

Jimmy Butler is one of the best playoff performers in the NBA. He's known for stepping his game up and taking over, especially while playing for the Miami Heat. Butler has led the Heat to two NBA Finals in four years.

The 6-foot-7 swingman has played for four different teams, including the Heat. He's appeared in 114 playoff games so far in his career, winning 58 of them. Butler wasn't a starter in his first playoff series, but has been promoted to the starting lineup since then.

Jimmy Butler's playoff record is 58-56. This comes as a surprise considering how amazing he has been in the playoffs. However, it's important to note that he's played for many teams that were underdogs.

Jimmy Butler's playoff record with the Miami Heat has been great, but not with other teams

Jimmy Butler began his career with the Chicago Bulls. He made the playoffs in his first season with the team after averaging only 2.6 points per game. Butler appeared in three games of the series, but the Bulls lost all of them.

The Bulls swingman took a giant leap in his fourth year, averaging 22.9 points per game in the postseason. However, his biggest success in the Windy City was winning two games in the second round.

With the Bulls, Jimmy Butler's playoff record was only 14-24.

Butler met the Miami Heat in the 2013 NBA Playoffs (Image via Getty Images)

The talented two-way player had one postseason appearance with the Minnesota Timberwolves as well, but he was 1-4. The Timberwolves faced the Houston Rockets in the first round, but couldn't stop James Harden and his squad.

Butler played one postseason for the Philadelphia 76ers as well and was 7-5 with them. The Sixers had a great chance to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals, but they lost Game 7 by two points after Kawhi Leonard's incredible buzzer-beater.

Butler has made the Heat one of the most dangerous teams in the league (Image via Getty Images)

Before joining the Miami Heat, Butler's playoff record was 22-33. However, it's been 36-23 since then. The veteran player has led the team to two NBA Finals appearances and has a chance to win it all in 2023.

In 59 playoff games with the Heat, Butler has averaged 25.0 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.0 steals per game. He's also converted 48.0% of his shots, which is quite impressive for postseason basketball.

Butler's NBA Finals record is 2-4. He played against the LA Lakers in 2020, but despite averaging 26.2 points per game on 55.2% shooting, he couldn't beat LeBron James and his heavily-favored squad.

The Heat star has a chance to improve his NBA Finals record in 2023. However, Miami will face another tough opponent in the Denver Nuggets.

