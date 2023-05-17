What are Jimmy Butler's stats against Boston Celtics?

For the second year in a row, Jimmy Butler is facing off against the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals. As the series gets ready to begin, here is a breakdown of how he's performed against them this year.

This regular season, Jimmy Butler almost faced off against the Celtics twice. In those games, he averaged 21.5 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists.

The first meeting came in just the second game of the year. Butler went for 18 points, seven rebounds, and five assists in a seven-point loss.

Butler's second and final apperance against the Celtics this year came in early December. The Miami Heat came away with a win in this matchup thanks to a 25-point, 15-rebound performance from their All-Star forward.

What are Jimmy Butler's playoff stats against the Boston Celtics

Throughout his career, Jimmy Butler has faced off against the Boston Celtics on multiple occasions. In the Eastern Conference finals last year, Butler averaged 25.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.4 assists. However, the Miami Heat ended up losing the series in seven games.

While Butler has come up short against Boston recently, he did beat them out during the bubble. The Celtics were the last team in Miami's way of reaching the 2020 NBA Finals. Despite some average numbers from Butler in the series, they managed to win in six games. During that stretch, he averaged 19.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists.

Once again, the Celtics are in Butler's way of reaching the finals. After pulling off two upsets in the postseason this far, the Heat are looking to extend their run.

If Miami wants to complete this upset, they'll need a strong series from Butler. Jayson Tatum is coming off a historic performance, and Boston is poised to reach the finals for a second-straight year. With all the bad blood between these squads, it should be an interesting matchup.

