What is Kevin Durant’s wingspan? Here are all the details about the Nets superstar’s physical attributes

Kevin Durant is one of the most unique players in NBA history. He is officially listed at 6-foot-10, yet he's incredibly fast and agile, which is almost unfair. Durant's wingspan is also incredible and has helped him become a deadly scorer.

The Brooklyn Nets forward dealt with a lot of trade drama this offseason. Fortunately, it appears that it's all come to an end and he's ready to dominate his opponents once again.

With his unique skillset and high basketball IQ, the 12-time All-Star is nearly unstoppable. While the Nets may not have been a great team lately, they will be considered contenders as long as they have Durant.

This article will detail Kevin Durant's wingspan and other impressive physical attributes.

Kevin Durant has freakish wingspan

Standing at 6-foot-10, the Brooklyn Nets forward is not even among the top-50 tallest players in the NBA. However, Kevin Durant's wingspan is 7-foot-5, which puts him in the top 30 in this category.

Durant has a disproportional height-to-wingspan ratio and thanks to that, he is one of the best scorers. The two-time champion is an elite three-level scorer and is also a decent defender.

Kevin Durant's wingspan makes him almost unguardable.

In a way, Durant is a shooting guard trapped in the body of a center. He's the perfect player for the positionless era of basketball and can dominate his opponents easily with his versatile offensive arsenal.

The four-time scoring champion is a freak of nature, and there is no doubt about it. He's almost seven feet, yet he's incredibly quick over the court and is a nightmare on the fastbreak.

Despite his impressive wingspan and height, Kevin Durant apparently can't palm a basketball. He revealed this unusual fact during his time with the OKC Thunder.

“To be honest, I don’t know why this is a story,” Durant said during the 2014 Media Day with the Thunder. “But, yeah, I can’t palm a ball.”

The superstar was able to palm balls in college and high school, but he insists that they weren't pumped. Durant isn't the only great player who can't palm an NBA ball. Several other legends, including Charles Barkley, couldn't do it either.

Durant's future with the Nets

Earlier in the offseason, Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. After a horrible last season and a first-round sweep, the superstar wanted to go somewhere else.

Fortunately for Brooklyn, Joe Tsai, the team owner, managed to talk Durant into staying. However, he will have a tough mission next season.

The next season starts in three weeks and Durant will give his best to win it all once again. However, a large part of the team's success will depend on Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons as well.

Durant has become very reliable and will most certainly have another great season. The other two players? We will have to wait and see what they bring to the table.

