What is the key to Scoot Henderson's muscular physique?

Scoot Henderson emerged as one of the top prospects in the 2023 NBA draft, earning the third overall pick by the Portland Trail Blazers, putting him on par with Victor Wembanyama. His exceptional skillset and explosive play as a guard made him a sought-after pick in this year's draft.

One remarkable aspect that sets Henderson apart from many players his age is his impressive physical physique, reminiscent of Zion Williamson when he entered the league in 2019. His well-built body raises questions about how he achieved such a figure.

Although information about Henderson's routine is scarce, a YouTuber named ProlifiK Visualz shared a workout video of the Blazers rookie in 2021, revealing that his routine involves activation, movement prep, core, power, and strength exercises.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What can we expect from Scoot Henderson this coming season?

2023 NBA Summer League - Portland Trail Blazers v Houston Rockets

Scoot Henderson has big shoes to fill this coming season, especially if Damian Lillard ends up getting traded this off-season. The reason behind this is that he needs to justify his status as a lottery pick and also has Victor Wembanyama as a rival for the Rookie of the Year award.

Looking at Henderson's playing style, he's an explosive guard who has the potential to take over games. His game is reminiscent of a young Lillard. Considering how Dame could soon be traded, it appears that Scoot will fill that void and could possibly do it with ease.

Taking a look at his previous stats with the G League Ignite, Henderson averaged 17.6 points, 6.6 assists 5.1 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game. His figures alone are a clear indication that Scoot is a versatile player who can provide a barrage of scoring and a strategic type of playmaking. Opponents might find it difficult to cover Henderson considering the amount of weapons he has in his arsenal.

That being said, the Portland Trail Blazers are in good hands with Scoot Henderson as their new budding star. If Damian Lillard ends up playing another season with the Blazers, this could benefit Henderson since Lillard can serve as his mentor.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)