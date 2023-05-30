What do we know about Jimmy Butler's coffee company? Taking a closer look

During the 2020 NBA bubble, Miami Heat superstar forward Jimmy Butler created his own coffee company out of boredom. This came as Butler started selling $20 cups of coffee to fellow NBA players.

Butler did so from his hotel room using an espresso machine and coffee beans from El Salvador that he had brought to the bubble. His company, BIGFACE brand, which originally started as more of a hobby, later became a legitimate business in 2021. This came as Butler partnered with Shopify to launch the business through their creator program.

“From when the bubble started, I wanted to be the best barista,” Butler said.

“Now BIGFACE brand, BIGFACE coffee is a real thing, and I’m just trying to get the best coffee and the best experience out to the world.”

Butler’s company offers four different coffee blends as well as non-coffee products like clothing and accessories. They have also collaborated with other brands such as Onyx Coffee and Artpresso Design.

“Shopify really made my idea as an e-commerce (platform) make sense,” Butler said.

“I had all of these different ideas and I didn’t know how to really bring it to life. … They made that transition legit flawless, and everything looks so great. I was so comfortable in the way that our business model was moving along, and I think they helped me to bring this entrepreneur idea to life.”

As for why Jimmy Butler is so passionate about the BIGFACE brand, he said it’s because coffee is something that brings people together:

“That’s what this whole thing was built off of, is trying to bring individuals together, laughing and having a good time, no matter if you’re getting an iced coffee, hot coffee, cold coffee, cold brew, and sit down and have a conversation and realize how alike you are as individuals,” Butler said.

Butler also said that he is enjoying every step of the process as his company continues to grow:

“I want to be in every Zoom call, every meeting, on every sourcing trip, no matter where it is, anywhere around the world,” Butler said.

“Just because I want to let people know, yes, my name is in it, on it, it’s a part of it, but I’m actually in it, I’m actually with it, I’m going to these places and I’m learning more and more every single day.”

Butler’s business endeavor appears to be his long-term plan as well as the star forward said that he will still be making coffee post-retirement:

“After my basketball career, and people are like ‘Man, what is Jimmy doing nowadays,’ you know where to find me,” Butler said.

“I will be in my cafe behind the bar making coffee.”

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat are currently locked in battle with the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals. The Heat led the series 3-0 before the C's came roaring back to force a Game 7 decider.

