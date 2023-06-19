What did we learn from the top 10 most watched basketball games in 2023? UConn, San Diego State, and more

The basketball world was captivated by some of the most thrilling and surprising games of the year in 2023, both at the college and pro level.

From the Nuggets’ historic title run to the Huskies’ and Aztecs’ Final Four breakthroughs, fans tuned in to watch some of the best teams and players in the sport, as well as some unexpected underdogs and Cinderella stories.

College Basketball Report @CBKReport The 10 most watched basketball games of 2023 The 10 most watched basketball games of 2023🏀 https://t.co/F3XygJzn3V

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Key takeaways from the top 10 most-watched basketball games of 2023

Nuggets win their first NBA title behind Nikola Jokic's MVP performance

The Denver Nuggets finally reached the mountain top this year, winning their first NBA championship in franchise history. They defeated the Miami Heat in five games, with four of those games ranking among the top 10 most-watched games of the year.

The Nuggets were powered by Nikola Jokic, who put up a monster stat line of 28.6 points, 13.4 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game in the finals and earned the Finals MVP trophy.

Huskies return to college basketball's elite with Final Four run

The UConn Huskies showed why they are one of the most storied programs in college basketball history. They played in two of the most-watched games of the year, both in the NCAA tournament. Their epic win over San Diego State in the final was the most-watched game of the year, with 14.69 million viewers.

Their win over Miami in the Final Four was the third most-watched game of the year, with 12.85 million viewers.

Aztecs make history as first non-Power Five team to reach Final Four since 2011

The San Diego State Aztecs played in two of the most-watched games of 2023, both in the NCAA Tournament. Their heartbreaking loss to UConn in the final was the most-watched game of the year, with 14.69 million viewers. Their win over Florida Atlantic in the Final Four was the sixth most-watched game of the year, with 11.90 million viewers.

Spartans prove their toughness in March Madness with Sweet 16 appearance

The Michigan State Spartans’ second-round NCAA Tournament win over Marquette that drew over 10.9 million viewers ranked 10th in the year. The win took them to the Sweet 16, where they lost to Kansas State. The Spartans were led by coach Tom Izzo and guard Tyson Walker, who averaged 14.8 points per game in the tournament.

These were some of the highlights from the top 10 most-watched basketball games of the year 2023. We can expect more drama and excitement in 2024 and beyond.

Poll : 0 votes