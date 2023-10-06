What is LeBron James known for? Lesser known details about The King

LeBron James needs no introduction. 'The Kid from Akron' has been one of the greatest NBA players of all time. In his 20 seasons in the league, the LA Lakers superstar has won four NBA championships. And now, he is set to lace up for his 21st year and compete for his fifth ring.

On the court, James has cemented a legacy already as the league's leading scorer. Add the fact that he is a 4 x NBA Finals MVP, league MVP, and a 19-time All-Star. The King has won pretty much all accolades and is far from done.

While fans are aware of his stellar achievements on the hardwood, the 38-year-old has some unique facts that the world is less aware of. Here are some of the lesser-known details about LeBron James.

Some lesser-known facts about LeBron James

Over the years, James has toggled between wearing No. 23 and 6 on his jersey. This year, he reverted to 23, a number that he played a majority of his career with. When asked why he switched to No. 6 — a number he sported when he was with the Miami Heat, and later for two seasons with the Lakers, he revealed that his children were the reason.

His son Bronny James was born on October 6, and his second son Bryce was born on June 14, with the month being the sixth of the year.

In another detail that most wouldn't be aware of, James was the reason why his first high school game was televised, Before foraying to the NBA in 2003, he was playing for St. Vincent-St. Mary's High School while preparing for the draft, and given the hype around him as a generational superstar, ESPN decided to broadcast the game live, making it the first time a high-school game was televised in 13 years.

Did you also know that James was one of the players who wanted to pursue a career in the NFL? But an injury to his wrist forced him to push football to the backburner and channel his focus to playing basketball.

To top up, James almost played for the New York Knicks in 2010 when he became a free agent. With offers pouring in from the Chicago Bulls, the LA Clippers, and the Knicks, and while NY was listed as a potential choice, a "disastrous" meeting with the franchise quashed all hopes of LeBron James playing at Madison Square Garden.