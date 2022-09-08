What have LeBron James' NBA 2K ratings been over the years?

NBA 2K23's launch is right around the corne,r and fans are talking about the new player ratings this year, especially LeBron James'. The King has been one of the highest-rated players in NBA 2K for years, and his overall rating has hardly ever fallen by more than a few points.

Last year, James shared the highest rating in the game with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant at 96. This year, his rating hasn't changed, but he isn't the highest-rated anymore, as the Greek Freak has gone up to 97.

LeBron James' rating of 96, even in his 20th season, is an unbelievable achievement. No other player has maintained such a level of excellence for such a long time.

His 99-rated all-time players with the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers are practically cheat codes in the game. He is one of the highest-used players in the video game as he is the complete package who can do anything on the court. He can play and defend all five positions, and his playmaking attributes are off the charts.

In a 2015 interview with late-night host Jimmy Fallon, superstar Kevin Durant admitted that he plays as James and not himself. Seven years later, and the King is still dominating.

Tracking LeBron James' NBA 2K rating evolution over the years

LeBron James as seen in NBA 2K21

Despite being arguably the most hyped prospect out of high school, LeBron James didn't have a high rating from the start. He entered the NBA in 2003 as the No. 1 pick and started off with a modest rating of 78. Like most rookies in the early 2000s, he received a rating in the range of 60-80 and then quickly climbed to the top.

Timeless Sports @timelesssports_ LeBron James as a 78 overall in NBA 2K4 compared to a 98 overall in 2K19! LeBron James as a 78 overall in NBA 2K4 compared to a 98 overall in 2K19! https://t.co/MzWo9a02xT

James made a 10-point jump to 88 in his sophomore season and then went all the way up to 97 in his third year. He didn't look back after that. Funnily enough, his lowest rating since then came in 2K16 with 94, despite making the NBA Finals for five consecutive years at that point. He won arguably the toughest championship in league history the next year in 2016, and his rating shot back up to 96 (2K17).

NBA 2K4 NBA 2K5 NBA 2K6 NBA 2K7 NBA 2K8 NBA 2K9 NBA 2K10 NBA 2K11 NBA 2K12 NBA 2K13 NBA 2K14 NBA 2K15 NBA 2K16 NBA 2K17 NBA 2K18 NBA 2K19 NBA 2K20 NBA 2K21 NBA 2K22 NBA 2K23 78 88 97 98 97 98 96 97 98 98 99 98 94 96 97 96 97 97 96 96

James hasn't fallen below 94 since his sophomore season. He has been rated 96 four times, 97 six times, 98 five times and 99 once. He was given a formidable rating of 99 in 2K14 after winning back-to-back MVP awards and titles in 2013. He was a few votes shy of winning the Defensive Player of the Year award as well, and his 2013 MVP award was his fourth career Maurice Podoloff trophy.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral



fadeawayworld.net/2020/08/02/leb… LeBron James had the perfect season with the 2013 Miami Heat LeBron James had the perfect season with the 2013 Miami Heatfadeawayworld.net/2020/08/02/leb… https://t.co/an0RbhpFgE

LeBron James' rating may not drop any time soon. He averaged over 30 points per game last season, the highest scoring mark by a 37-year-old player.

LeBron James NBA 2K Ratings over the years

Unlike most stars, James hasn't missed a large chunk of games due to injury in his career. His injury issues have started piling on lately after entering his late 30s, but he was an iron man before arriving in LA. Superstars like Steph Curry and Kevin Durant have seen a massive drop in their ratings because they have missed entire seasons.

James' 96 overall rating comes from 89-rated inside scoring, 87-rated outside scoring, 91-rated athleticism, 86-rated playmaking, 59-rated rebounding and 79-rated defense. He has 65 total badges in NBA 2K23, including four Hall of Fame badges, 26 Gold badges, 16 Silver badges and 19 Bronze ones.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you use LeBron James on NBA 2K? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein