What have LeBron James' NBA 2K ratings been over the years?

NBA 2K23's launch is right around the corne,r and fans are talking about the new player ratings this year, especially LeBron James'. The King has been one of the highest-rated players in NBA 2K for years, and his overall rating has hardly ever fallen by more than a few points.
Last year, James shared the highest rating in the game with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant at 96. This year, his rating hasn't changed, but he isn't the highest-rated anymore, as the Greek Freak has gone up to 97.
LeBron James' rating of 96, even in his 20th season, is an unbelievable achievement. No other player has maintained such a level of excellence for such a long time.
His 99-rated all-time players with the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers are practically cheat codes in the game. He is one of the highest-used players in the video game as he is the complete package who can do anything on the court. He can play and defend all five positions, and his playmaking attributes are off the charts.
In a 2015 interview with late-night host Jimmy Fallon, superstar Kevin Durant admitted that he plays as James and not himself. Seven years later, and the King is still dominating.
Tracking LeBron James' NBA 2K rating evolution over the years
Despite being arguably the most hyped prospect out of high school, LeBron James didn't have a high rating from the start. He entered the NBA in 2003 as the No. 1 pick and started off with a modest rating of 78. Like most rookies in the early 2000s, he received a rating in the range of 60-80 and then quickly climbed to the top.
James made a 10-point jump to 88 in his sophomore season and then went all the way up to 97 in his third year. He didn't look back after that. Funnily enough, his lowest rating since then came in 2K16 with 94, despite making the NBA Finals for five consecutive years at that point. He won arguably the toughest championship in league history the next year in 2016, and his rating shot back up to 96 (2K17).
James hasn't fallen below 94 since his sophomore season. He has been rated 96 four times, 97 six times, 98 five times and 99 once. He was given a formidable rating of 99 in 2K14 after winning back-to-back MVP awards and titles in 2013. He was a few votes shy of winning the Defensive Player of the Year award as well, and his 2013 MVP award was his fourth career Maurice Podoloff trophy.
LeBron James' rating may not drop any time soon. He averaged over 30 points per game last season, the highest scoring mark by a 37-year-old player.
Unlike most stars, James hasn't missed a large chunk of games due to injury in his career. His injury issues have started piling on lately after entering his late 30s, but he was an iron man before arriving in LA. Superstars like Steph Curry and Kevin Durant have seen a massive drop in their ratings because they have missed entire seasons.
James' 96 overall rating comes from 89-rated inside scoring, 87-rated outside scoring, 91-rated athleticism, 86-rated playmaking, 59-rated rebounding and 79-rated defense. He has 65 total badges in NBA 2K23, including four Hall of Fame badges, 26 Gold badges, 16 Silver badges and 19 Bronze ones.
