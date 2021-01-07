What is LeBron James' NBA career-high in points?

LeBron James is one of the greatest players to ever grace the NBA and is continuing to add to his legacy with each passing season. The LA Lakers forward led the franchise to the 2020 NBA title, winning his fourth championship ring, and has shown no signs of letting-up.

After one of LeBron's former NBA Finals rivals while playing in Cleveland, Steph Curry, scored a career-high 62 points on Sunday night, we decided to take a look at James' own record tally.

When was LeBron James' highest-scoring game?

Los Angeles v San Antonio Spurs

LeBron James' highest-scoring game came on March 3rd, 2014, against the then Charlotte Bobcats. A masked James made 22 of 33 field goals, shooting 8 from 10 from beyond the arc and 9 of 12 from the free-throw line. LeBron James, who was playing for the Miami Heat at the time, finished with 61 points, which remains his career-high points total.

Playing in Miami was LeBron James' most successful period of his career so far, as he secured 2 championships alongside D-Wade and Chris Bosh.

At 36, LeBron is still one of the best all-rounded players in the league and it is staggering that he has had 13 50+ point games in his career.

.@KingJames turned 36 today following an eventful 2020:



👑 4th NBA Championship Title

👑 4th NBA Finals MVP Title

👑 16th All-NBA Selection

👑 13th All-NBA First Team Selection

👑 16th NBA All-Star pic.twitter.com/ioLbL48JUT — Front Office Sports (@FOS) December 30, 2020

LeBron James is less shot-hungry than a lot of his elite counterparts in the league. Instead, he provides more assists and rebounds due to his size and overall basketball IQ than the likes of prolific scorers such as James Harden, Steph Curry, and Damian Lillard who have all had 60-point games.

10 of LeBron James' 50+ point games came while with his hometown franchise, the Cleveland Cavaliers. Now coming toward the end of his career, James has taken on the role of facilitator and led the league in assists last year with 10.2 per game.

Playing in such a strong Lakers roster, there is less demand for James' scoring prowess. Despite this, it would be surprising if LeBron was not able to register at least one more 50+ point game.

LeBron James put up 40 PTS, 13 REB & 7 AST in Game 5, however the Miami Heat took the W and extended the #NBAFinals series. The Lakers can be crowned champions if they win Game 6 👀 pic.twitter.com/zd5SHMgxUw — NBA UK (@NBAUK) October 10, 2020

It wasn't so long ago, in 2018, when he produced his most recent 50-point playoff game against the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

LeBron James' most recent 50-point performance came in November 2018, in the regular season, when he dropped 51 points on his former team, the Miami Heat.