What was LeBron James' rookie 2k rating in 2003? Looking at NBA legend's ranking over the years

LeBron James has played in 20 NBA seasons, remaining one of the most consistent players while becoming the league's all-time scoring king.

With the upcoming release of NBA 2K24, what was James' rookie 2k rating back in 2003? For his rookie year in the league, NBA 2K released 2K24 with his rating at 78.

At the time, LeBron James was a high school phenom set to make an impact in the league with his athleticism and versatile offensive skillset.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

During his debut season, James averaged 20.9 points per game (41.7% shooting, including 29.0% from 3-point range), 5.9 assists and 5.5 rebounds.

As James has improved from that season onwards, here's a look at his ranking over the years.

NBA 2K5 rating: 88

NBA 2K6 rating: 97

NBA 2K7 rating: 98

NBA 2K8 rating: 97

NBA 2K9 rating: 98

NBA 2K10 rating: 96

NBA 2K11 rating: 97

NBA 2K12 rating: 98

NBA 2K13 rating: 98

NBA 2K14 rating: 99

NBA 2K15 rating: 98

NBA 2K16 rating: 94

NBA 2K17 rating: 96

NBA 2K18 rating: 97

NBA 2K19 Rating - 96

NBA 2K20 rating: 97

NBA 2K21 rating: 97

NBA 2K22 rating: 96

NBA 2K23 rating: 96

NBA 2K24 rating: 96

Besides his rookie season, his second-lowest 2k rating was his sophomore season. During his second year, LeBron James averaged 27.2 ppg (47.2% shooting, including 35.1% from 3-point range), 7.4 rpg and 7.2 apg.

Meanwhile, James received his highest NBA 2k rating for NBA 2K14. He was coming in fresh from his second championship against the San Antonio Spurs in the 2013 NBA Finals.

During the 2013-14 season, LeBron James averaged 27.1 ppg (56.7% shooting, including 37.9% from 3-point range), 6.9 rpg and 6.3 apg.

LeBron James treats the NBA 2K games as a simulator for the actual games

Being on the cover for NBA 2K games across multiple releases, James said in an interview with the Washington Post's Ben Golliver that he uses the games as a simulator for actual NBA games.

"I play just like I play in real life on video games," James said, "which really makes a lot of my friends upset. They expect me to shoot every time, and I don't. I play the right way. I look for the pick and roll; if they double, find shooters. I go for four-on-threes on the backside. If they've got a guy hot, I trap his pick and rolls, I double him.

"I play real basketball. No fake basketball."

The NBA 2K games have been well regarded as an experience that closely resembles the feeling of playing in NBA games. The video game series is complete with all the offensive and defensive play calls, roster construction, league structure and even trade processes.

It all the more makes sense why a player like LeBron James fully utilizes the tools present in the NBA 2K games.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)