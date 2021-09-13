What is LeBron James' salary for the 2021-22 NBA season? Where does he rank among the top earners?

LA Lakers' LeBron James is arguably the best player in the NBA today. He is a 17-time All-Star who is considered one of the greatest players in NBA history and is frequently compared to Michael Jordan in debates on who is the greatest player ever. LeBron is a basketball savant who has more accomplishments than any other player in the game today.

He is on track to break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record and will probably become the only player with 40,000 points in the NBA by the time he hangs up his sneakers.

James is already the only one with 30,000+ points, 9,000+ rebounds and 9,000+ assists. He is featured on practically every all-time list in the NBA and can play and defend all five positions.

Naturally, a generational talent like LeBron James commands a high salary and getting his services comes at a huge cost.

How much will LeBron James earn for the 2021-22 NBA season?

LeBron James of the LA Lakers

LeBron James signed with the LA Lakers in 2018 and promised the franchise a championship ring as well a a rerurn to their glory fays. He delivered on his promise in the 2020 NBA Finals and then signed an extension with the LA Lakers in the 2020 offseason.

The extension was worth $85 million for two years and it put him on the list for the NBA's highest earners. He will earn a salary of $41,180,544 in 2021-22 NBA season.

LeBron James has agreed to a two-year, $85M max extension with the Lakers, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/q5sSdUxh0e — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 2, 2020

The $41,180,544 salary figure puts him 7th on the NBA's list of highest earners. LeBron James was 6th on the list last season but Damian Lillard's extension kicks in the 2021-22 NBA season which took his salary from $31 million to $43 million so he is now one spot ahead of James.

Stephen Curry is the highest earner in the 2021-22 NBA season with a $45.7 million salary. The rest of the top earners are John Wall ($44.3m), Russell Westbrook ($44.2m), Chris Paul ($44.2m), and James Harden ($43.8m).

The 2021-22 NBA season kicks off on October 19th, 2021 and LeBron James' LA Lakers face Stephen Curry's Golden State Warriors on opening night.

