What is LeBron James’ team history? Taking a closer look

LeBron James is one of, if not the greatest, basketball player of all time. However, a lot of fans beg to differ, considering that James played for numerous teams throughout his career. Fans despised the idea that LeBron couldn't stay loyal to his initial team and win championship gold with them. While these are all factual, we can't deny that all three teams wouldn't have won a title without him.

In a span of 20 long seasons, James has played for three teams, the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, and LA Lakers. James has won championships with all three, and he's one of the major reasons why the teams have found success. Many haters wouldn't agree with these sentiments, which is why we're going to take a closer look at "King" James' history.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Evolution of LeBron James

LeBron's Evolution

Back in the 2003 NBA draft, the kid from Akron was selected as the first overall pick by his hometown team, the Cleveland Cavaliers. In his rookie season itself, James lived up to all the hype and proved that he was indeed the chosen one. He was immediately named an All-Star in only his second season and hasn't looked back since.

During his first stint with Cleveland, LeBron spent seven long seasons with the squad. He made one NBA Finals appearance with the Cavs in 2007 but ultimately got swept by the San Antonio Spurs. Since then, James and the Cavaliers were never able to replicate that success, hence came his decision to leave in 2010.

James received a lot of criticism when he joined forces with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh in the Miami Heat. Fans called him weak for not trying to win with his prior squad. But what people tend to forget is the fact that LeBron was the only player to carry Cleveland to the heights they reached. If only the Cavs organization provided more efficient teammates, the story might've been different.

As expected, "King" James moved on to win two titles with the Heat, and in both of them, he was named the Finals MVP. Haters and critics once again couldn't help but throw shade at LeBron for taking the easy route. However, when James went back home to Cleveland in 2014, the Miami Heat suddenly weren't contenders despite having Bosh and Wade by their side. This proved that James played a pivotal role.

Now on his second stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers, LeBron James was on a mission to redeem himself and promised his hometown he'd bring home the gold. James delivered on his promise and won the 2016 NBA title. James proved why he was the king of basketball, making eight consecutive finals appearances between 2011 and 2018.

After his second stint with the Cavs, it appeared as if LeBron's career was slowly declining after joining the LA Lakers. In his first season with the Purple and Gold, it was the first time since 2005 that James missed the NBA Playoffs. But then the "King" wasn't ready to give up his throne just yet as he went on to win another title in 2020 during the infamous NBA Bubble.

While it's becoming apparent that LeBron's physical prowess is deteriorating, we can't deny that he's still one of the most dominant players in the league today despite being 39.

Poll : 0 votes