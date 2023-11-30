What does Mark Cuban get in Dallas Mavericks sale? Rumors of full team sale package explored

Mark Cuban has been in the limelight this week after reportedly selling majority ownership of the Dallas Mavericks to Las Vegas Sands Corporation's Miriam Adelson and Patrick Dumont, as per NBA insider Marc Stein. However, fans are wondering what are the implications of Cuban's say regarding basketball operations.

What does Cuban get in the Dallas Mavericks sale? According to Shams Charania's report and his interview on "The Pat McAfee Show," Cuban will be receiving $2-3 billion in the transaction while his control in basketball operations remains intact. Additionally, the sale is at a valuation of $3.5 billion.

Additionally, Charania reported that Mark Cuban has always wanted to build a new arena and even a casino district in Dallas. As far as his plans for the casino district, there have been reports that Cuban has been in conversations regarding the matter with the Adelson family.

Originally, Mark Cuban bought the Dallas Mavericks franchise in 2000 for $285 million, as per The Athletic's Shams Charania.

It'll be interesting to see what's next in store for the Mavericks with Cuban still having control of basketball operations.

When it comes to the long-term future with the Dallas Mavericks, Mark Cuban talks about Luka Doncic's situation

On April 6, Mark Cuban talked about Luka Doncic's long-term future with the Dallas Mavericks, as per Dalton Trigg from Fan Nation's "Dallas Basketball."

"Look, players don't talk like that," Cuban said, "just like, 'Hey, I'm here for the next 17 years. (Luka would) like to be here (his entire career), but we've got to earn that. Win championships. It's amazing how that cures all. There's no great player, no superstar, where they don't question, 'What are you gonna do if you haven't won yet?"

Doncic has two more seasons left in his contract with the Dallas Mavericks before his player option kicks in for 2026-27. On Aug. 9, 2021, the Mavericks star signed a five-year, $207 million superstar rookie extension to remain the cornerstone of the franchise.

After a disappointing 2022-23 season (going 38-44 after a 52-30 run in 2021-22), the Mavericks are off to a better start this season. In the Western Conference standings, they are in third place (11-6) with a winning percentage of .647.

Luka Doncic is averaging 31.1 points (48.9% shooting, including 38.8% from 3-point range), 8.0 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game this season.