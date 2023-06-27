Since being traded to the Brooklyn Nets as part of the Kevin Durant deal, Mikal Bridges has emerged as a remarkable talent. One of the standout aspects of Bridges' game is his impressive physique.

Standing at 6-foot-5-inches (196 cm) and weighing 210 lbs (95 kg), he possesses a strong and agile frame that aids him in various aspects of the game. Additionally, his notable wingspan of 7-foot-1-inch enhances his defensive capabilities and allows him to excel in shooting from any position on the court.

Bridges was drafted as the 10th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers and was instantly traded to the Phoenix Suns on draft night. In the 2023 regular season and playoffs combined, Mikal Bridges showcased his skills with an impressive average of 20.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.3 assists across 87 games

Bridges initiated his basketball career while studying in college by joining the Villanova Wildcats basketball team. While he was there, he accomplished remarkable achievements by securing national championships in the years 2016 and 2018.

Moreover, his physical attributes enable him to secure rebounds effectively. Mikal Bridges truly embodies a well-rounded basketball player who contributes significantly to his team's success.

Mikal Bridges' Tense Night of Uncertainty

Mikal Bridges, known for his impressive consecutive game streak, experienced a tense night of uncertainty that nearly jeopardized his remarkable record. With his regular season streak of 392 games, adding to that an additional 39 playoff games in the NBA, and an uninterrupted run of 116 games for Villanova, Bridges has demonstrated his commitment and durability on the court.

However, in a regular-season game against the Charlotte Hornets while playing for the Brooklyn Nets last season, Bridges injured his wrist, leaving him fearful that his streak might come to an end. The injury initially caused significant concern for Bridges. He felt a throbbing sensation in his shooting hand and struggled to sleep that night.

The pain was so intense that he resorted to ordering Tylenol just to find some relief. Worried that his wrist might be broken, Bridges contemplated the possibility of the streak being abruptly halted. Nevertheless, upon waking the next morning, he discovered that the issue was isolated to his wrist, easing his worries.

He decided to seek medical attention, ensuring that the injury was not severe, and proceeded to have it taped up.

Bridges emphasized that while the streak holds significance, his primary motivation to play every game stems from his desire and dedication to his team's success. He admitted that he wouldn't jeopardize his future health and well-being if confronted with a grave injury.

