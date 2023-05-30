What does the NBA Commissioner do? Taking a closer look

An NBA commissioner is the highest-ranking authority in the league. That spot currently belongs to Adam Silver, who has been at the helm since February 1, 2014.

Silver was a unanimous selection to replace former commissioner David Stern after he stepped down.

The NBA is one of the most popular sporting leagues globally, and by nature, the league needs a leader to oversee its operations. Commissioners deal with every controversy surrounding individuals within the league, featuring all 30 franchises and their players. It is undoubtedly a tedious job, but nearly every commissioner has carried out the role as clinically as possible.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What are the roles and responsibilities of the NBA commissioner?

The NBA commissioner influences every major decision related to the league. They lay out the strategies for the league's development internally and externally.

The commissioner has to deal with the day-to-day operations, player conduct and on-court-related issues. He is also in contact with the ownership groups and other major stakeholders.

The commissioner, in this case, Adam Silver, has to create a long-term sustainable model for the league to continue growing in collaboration with owners and stakeholders.

Among other duties, Silver has to also oversee all transactions like trades, free agency, contracts and the draft. The commissioner also has to design the league's policies regarding players, teams and the conduct of other personnel representing the league in any capacity.

Furthermore, Silver oversees marketing operations to help the league become more globally prominent. This includes introducing programs associated with the NBA outside the United States to attract foreign talent and gain international popularity.

The commissioner has to help generate revenue, attend legal matters, build public relations as the face of the league as an organization and play a role in player relations.

Malika Andrews @malika_andrews NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on Ja Morant seen brandishing what appeared to be another firearm on social media: “Honestly, I was shocked.” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on Ja Morant seen brandishing what appeared to be another firearm on social media: “Honestly, I was shocked.” https://t.co/cGq3r1uG7g

Adam Silver has to ensure the decisions and negotiations he makes are in the best interests of all parties involved. Perhaps the main responsibility he must carry out is maintaining a smooth flow of operations all around on a daily basis.

The commissioner's decision is final in any scenario related to the league, internally or externally, making it an incredibly complex job. A commissioner needs to spend at least seven years within the league's ranks to reach the eventual position.

Adam Silver spent eight years as deputy commissioner and chief operating officer under David Stern before taking over the reins himself.

Recommended Video NBA players react to Miami beating Boston and booking a trip to the Finals!

Poll : 0 votes