What NBA games are there today? Schedule today and where to watch (27 Oct 2019, Sunday)

Raunak Jaiswal FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Preview 27 Oct 2019, 17:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Steph Curry will be looking to lead the Golden State Warriors to a road win

The opening week of the NBA is almost in the books with all teams except for Golden State Warriors having played at least two games each. Steph Curry and co. didn't really put up a fight in their season opener against the Los Angeles Clippers and will be looking to get a win on the road today.

The Los Angeles Lakers were also beaten convincingly by Kawhi Leonard and co. in their season opener but responded with an authoritative win against the Utah Jazz two nights ago. They will be looking to continue their momentum.

Having said that, let's dive straight into all the NBA games for today.

NBA Schedule Today - 27th October, Sunday

Golden State Warriors vs Oklahoma City Thunder - Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, OK (3:30 PM ET) Brooklyn Nets vs Memphis Grizzlies - FedExForum, Memphis, TN (6:00 PM ET) Portland Trail Blazers vs Dallas Mavericks - American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX (7:00 PM ET) Miami Heat vs Minnesota Timberwolves - Target Center, Minneapolis, MN (7:00 PM ET) Charlotte Hornets vs Los Angeles Lakers - Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA (9:30 PM ET)

Where to Watch Today’s NBA Games?

Golden State Warriors vs Oklahoma City Thunder (3:30 PM ET) - NBC Sports Bay Area, FOX Sports Oklahoma Brooklyn Nets vs Memphis Grizzlies (6:00 PM ET) - YES Network, FOX Sports Southeast Portland Trail Blazers vs Dallas Mavericks (7:00 PM ET) - NBC Sports Northwest, FOX Sports Southwest Miami Heat vs Minnesota Timberwolves (7:00 PM ET) - FOX Sports Sun, FOX Sports North Charlotte Hornets vs Los Angeles Lakers (9:30 PM ET) - FOX Sports Southeast, Spectrum Sportsnet

Additionally, all the games can also be live-streamed via the NBA League Pass.

Players to watch out for

Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn Nets)

In addition to the 50-point performance against Minnesota Timberwolves in the Brooklyn Nets' season opener, Kyrie Irving turned up with another 26-point outing against city rivals New York Knicks which included the game-winner. Expect him to continue leading the way for Brooklyn in the absence of Kevin Durant.

Advertisement

Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves)

The Minnesota Timberwolves may have had mixed fortunes in the last few years but one thing has constantly improved year on year- the production of center Karl-Anthony Towns. Towns is averaging 36.5 points and 14.5 rebounds after the two games he has played so far and he is likely to be on song against Miami.

Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)

The Warriors suffered a disappointing loss to the Clippers in their first regular season game at the Chase Center. While Steph Curry did have 20 points on the night, he made only two of his 11 attempts from beyond the arc. He would have most certainly worked on his efficiency in the meantime and would be raring to go against a not-so-defensively-resolute Hornets.

Also read: NBA Results Roundup - Sunday, 27th October