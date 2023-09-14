“The allegations here are horrific” – Adam Silver breaks silence over NBA's take on Kevin Porter Jr.’s domestic violence charges

NBA commissioner Adam Silver discussed Kevin Porter Jr.'s arrest fpor felony assault and strangulation on Monday when speaking with the media after the league's Board of Governors meeting on Wednesday.

The Houston Rockets player is accused of attacking and causing bodily harm to his girlfriend, former WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick. She's reported to have suffered a fractured neck vertebra and eye laceration. Porter, who has pled not guilty to the charges, is out on a $ 75,000 bond.

"The allegations here are horrific, no question about it. … But I don’t know anything more about the actual facts, other than reading those allegations," Silver said. "We’re not in season. … We have a bit of time to decide whether it would be appropriate for him to go to training camp or not."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Michael Porter Jr.'s NBA future in jeopardy

Adam Silver confirmed the league office had launched an investigation. In addition, Silver explained the league is going to take time to gather all the information regarding the incident.

Expand Tweet

The Houston Rockets have also reportedly said they are gathering information. League policy prevents the Rockets from acting until the NBA finishes its investigation. They cannot trade or release him until the investigation is complete.

In addition to his ongoing criminal case, Porter will now have to worry about his NBA career. Players who have been accused of domestic abuse have received lengthy suspensions. There are already calls for him to be kicked out of the league from some sections of the press and the public.

This is not the first time Michael Porter Jr. has been in trouble.

Porter was arrested in 2020 after he was involved in a car accident. Police found a loaded gun and marijuana inside the vehicle. Although he was charged with the felony of improperly handling a firearm in a vehicle, he was not indicted.

Porter also allegedly blew up at Koby Altman, the Cleveland Cavalisers' general manager, after his locker was moved, prompting his trade to the Rockets.

Porter signed a four-year $63.4 million extension, but only the first year of his contract is guaranteed. He has played the past three seasons with the Rockets. averaging a career-high 19.2 points in 2022-2023.

Kevin Porter Jr. may have a bright basketball career ahead of him if he can manage to stay in the NBA.