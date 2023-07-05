What is the new NBA flopping rule? Looking at the league's latest penalty changes

Over the years, the NBA has been known to be one of the most physical sports out there. However, since the conclusion of the smash-mouth basketball era, the league has evolved into what many believe to be the "soft" era. This is mainly because players in the modern era tend to oversell fouls and constantly complain to the referees when violations aren't in their favor.

It appears that all of this will change come the next season as the NBA is now planning to initiate a new 'in-game flopping penalty'. The new rule is in full effect in the year's Summer League to thoroughly observe how the association can effectively implement the penalty come the 2023-24 regular season.

According to NBA Communications, the new in-game flopping penalty entails that if a player flops, the opposing team will be awarded one free throw and ball possession. Essentially, the flopping rule will serve as a new variation of a technical foul. It's also worth noting that the flopper might also get ejected depending on the situation.

The new rule will definitely change the flow of the NBA, moving forward. Fans could witness the league's old brand of physically intense basketball make its return. As long as nothing too severe escalates during on-court altercations, there shouldn't be a problem in ending the "soft" era of basketball.

The problem with flopping in the NBA

Flopping deceives officials

Flopping, a controversial issue in the NBA, involves the intentional exaggeration of contact in order to deceive officials and gain an unfair advantage. Despite attempts by the league to address the problem, it continues to persist and threatens the integrity of the game.

The act of flopping goes against the core principles of fair play and sportsmanship. By introducing deception into the game, it undermines the spirit of competition. Players who engage in flopping aim to gain an upper hand by tricking officials into making incorrect calls.

This behavior creates an imbalance in the playing field as players, who excel at embellishing contact, gain an unfair advantage over those who choose to play with honesty and integrity. The disparity undermines the efforts of skillful, athletic, and strategic players, while also frustrating fans who witness dramatic displays instead of genuine competition.

Thankfully, this may finally all come to an end by the next season as the league has taken the initiative to instigate a new flopping rule. How it will affect the league remains to be seen.

