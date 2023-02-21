What is Patrick Beverley's contract with Chicago Bulls? Salary, duration, and more

As he was formerly with the LA Lakers, Patrick Beverley's contract has changed as he has reportedly agreed to sign with the Chicago Bulls during the buyout period. Beverley was traded to the Orlando Magic by the Lakers for center Mo Bamba, and Orlando decided to move on from him and buy him out of his current contract.

His previous contract saw him making $8,591,854. Now, he's not going to earn that same type of money with the Chicago Bulls, and it's uncertain what he's going to be making. Those numbers should come out sometime in the near future as the Bulls will have to submit it for tax purposes, but for now, they're not for the public.

Poll : 0 votes