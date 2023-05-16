What pick was Steph Curry when he was first drafted into NBA? Year and pick order explored

Steph Curry is one of the greatest and most influential NBA players of all time. Unlike many elite players we mention in the same breath as him, Curry wasn't that hyped coming into the league. He was coming off a stellar season at Davidson, where he nearly led to the NCAA final four.

Curry was prominently known as a shooting threat more than anything else. Most scouting reports suggested he would struggle in the league due to his physical attributes and relatively small frame compared to other guards.

His best comparisons were Mike Bibby and Mo Williams, with the worst being his future coach, Steve Kerr and JJ Reddick. Curry wasn't touted to become a star in the league due to his limitations. He was presumed to be a defensive liability. Steph Curry's offensive ability projected him to be an NBA-caliber player and nothing more.

However, his lack of explosiveness due to physical limitations also hurt his prospects of being a higher draft pick. Curry entered the 2009 draft and got selected as the No. 7 pick by the Golden State Warriors.

The Clippers selected Blake Griffin at No. 1, the Rockets picked Hasheem Thabeet, James Harden went to OKC at No. 3, the Kings picked Tyreke Evans at No. 4, Minnesota selected Ricky Rubio at No. 5, and Jonny Flynn at No. 6.

The 2009 draft class also featured other prominent players like DeMar DeRozan, Jrue Holiday and Patrick Beverley.

Steph Curry overcame his limitations to become one of the greatest players ever

Steph Curry went from being projected to be a player who would have to find his niche to be in the NBA to a superstar who is now the face of the league. Curry worked on everything and overcame all his limitations to get to where he is today.

The two-time MVP could barely stay healthy just a couple of years into his debut. Curry suffered multiple ankle injuries, which could've potentially shortened his career. However, he found a way to navigate those troubles and turn the Warriors into a dynasty.

Curry worked on his physique and strength while continuing to develop his offensive game, turning into a three-level scorer. That allowed him to absorb more contact and become a better defensive player than he was in his younger days.

Four NBA championships, two MVPs, nine All-Star selections, finals MVP and multiple other accolades later, Steph Curry is now inching closer to becoming a top-five all-time player. He has already made the top 10 on many lists after continuing to prove his critics wrong and leading the Warriors to new heights.

