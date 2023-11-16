What is Rui Hachimura's trade value? Evaluating Lakers forward's viability in prospective Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan trades

Rui Hachimura was an important piece for the LA Lakers last season, as he was able to contribute off the bench. However, recent trade rumors involving Chicago Bulls stars Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan have brought up Hachimura's name, with other teams interested in the acquisition as well.

With that said, what is Rui Hachimura's trade value?

According to an article from FantasySP, his trade value on the open market is 14.13, ranking him 9999th among power forwards and 148th overall. Additionally, the article also lists his maximum trade value within the 60 days as 16.43.

His trade value was calculated through stats and comparisons against other players in the same position.

In the eight games that Hachimura played this 2023–24 season, he is averaging 12.8 points (57.8% shooting, including 50.0% from 3-point range) and 3.5 rebounds per game.

Rui Hachimura's viability in Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan trades

The possible acquisition of either LaVine or DeRozan can certainly improve the outlook of the team and increase the Lakers' chances of making a deep playoff run.

However, it would mean that a number of players from the Lakers roster would be included in a trade package. According to The Athletic's Jovan Buha, the Lakers are highly interested in acquiring Zach LaVine, with the possibility of adding Alex Caruso and DeMar DeRozan to the mix.

For a possible Zach LaVine acquisition to work, the Lakers might include Rui Hachimura in a trade package alongside D'Angelo Russell, Jalen Hood-Schifino, a 2028 first-round pick swap, and a 2030 top-five-protected first-round pick, as per Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey.

How might additional moves for DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso potentially work then?

That might end up being trickier than usual due to the number of assets needed for it to work. The Lakers could possibly look into working with other teams in the league if they are completely all-in on the move.

Two stars and an excellent defender combined with LeBron James and Anthony Davis could create a lot of noise in the NBA. Not only will Caruso's presence boost the defense, but the squad will have more scoring options, adding flexibility to the lineup.

As of now, the Lakers are 20th in offensive ratings in the league with a 110.6 rating and 20th in defensive ratings with a 113.6 rating.