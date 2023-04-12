What did Russell Westbrook say about beef rumors between him and Kevin Durant?

Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant were longtime teammates on the OKC Thunder before Durant left to play with the Golden State Warriors. The two have had a few exchanges previously, with some saying Durant left the Thunder because he did not enjoy playing with Westbrook.

Do Durant and Westbrook have beef now?

The two players will face off once again in the first round of the playoffs when the LA Clippers take on the Phoenix Suns. Westbrook was traded from the Lakers to the Utah Jazz at the trade deadline this season and then signed with the Clippers after his contract was bought out. Durant was dealt to the Suns at the deadline after demanding a trade from the Brooklyn Nets.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Westbrook said there is no bad blood between the two players.

Joey Linn @joeylinn_ Russell Westbrook says there’s no beef with him and Kevin Durant: Russell Westbrook says there’s no beef with him and Kevin Durant: https://t.co/Bv79K4xftn

“Nothing. It is normal for me," Westbrook said. "I think people still think there is beef or something. There’s no beef of any sort.”

The Clippers guard went on to praise Durant.

“That is a good narrative for the media people to talk about," Westbrook said. "There is no beef. I have nothing but respect for him and the things he has done in his career. I am happy to see him back from injury.”

Westbrook is a tenacious player who can play with a certain intensity and animosity while on the court. He said any back-and-forth between the two would just be friendly competition.

“He knows I am going to compete and I know he is going to compete," Westbrook said. "That is all it is.”

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Russell Westbrook's first post-KD contact with the public: mini cupcake photo Russell Westbrook's first post-KD contact with the public: mini cupcake photo https://t.co/08BJ9WwMmY

The two’s history began when Durant left the Thunder for the Warriors. Westbrook tweeted a photo of cupcakes. It was seen as a subtle shot at Durant, insinuating that he was soft.

Durant ran with the cupcake tag, releasing one of his signature shoes in a “cupcake” model and colorway. He also wore a hat with a logo of a cupcake and a championship ring on top during the Warriors’ title celebration.

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors

Cupcake with a ring on top. Peep KD's hat.Cupcake with a ring on top. Peep KD's hat.Cupcake with a ring on top. 👀 https://t.co/VmXAhRz8k5

The two seemingly moved on seven years after Durant left the Thunder, exchanging praise in recent seasons.

Poll : 0 votes