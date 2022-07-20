“What’s in the rear view mirror is in the rear view mirror, we got this big windshield of opportunity” - Darvin Ham says Russell Westbrook has to be given a chance in his system before being dismissed

Russell Westbrook was supposed to be the final piece of the LA Lakers puzzle after being acquired during last year's offseason.

One of the most electrifying floor generals in the NBA, Westbrook was brought in to be the perfect asset alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Fast forward to this offseason, and things have looked completely different. Westbrook saw a rapid decline in his play during the 2021-22 campaign, and the Lakers found themselves dealing with injuries and inconsistent play all year.

The team went on to finish 11th in the Western Conference, and fans are now hoping they will be ready for a comeback year.

Many have remained skeptical that the LA Lakers and Westbrook can get back on track. However, there's one person who believes in the immediate future of the team. That person is new head coach Darvin Ham, who was hired this summer.

In an interview with ESPN analyst and former NBA veteran Vince Carter, Ham said he is confident that Westbrook will be phenomenal this year.

"My thing is, let's give him a chance to see how he does in a Darvin Ham system, with Darvin Ham principles, before we start dismissing him. And one of my first goals and what I was able to do was to connect and try to make an appeal to him.

"Like look, what's in the rear view mirror is in the rear view mirror. We got this big windshield of opportunity that we are looking forward to. I know how Imma be able to move around and use you in different ways. I think it's gonna be phenomenal."

Russell Westbrook looks to bounce back with LA Lakers and Darvin Ham

While there are plenty of storylines to monitor next year, LA Lakers fans will be watching closely to see how Russell Westbrook performs.

One of the most exciting players to watch in the NBA, Westbrook was a shell of himself during his first year with the Lakers.

The season seemed like a nightmare for all the parties involved last year. Superstar forwards Anthony Davis and LeBron James dealt with injuries throughout the entire year, and this played a big role in the team's up-and-down play.

If the Lakers can stay healthy and Russell Westbrook can find his groove, the team can definitely make some noise in the Western Conference.

In the previous season, Westbrook averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game while shooting 44.4%.

