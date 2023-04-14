What are Spencer Dinwiddie's contract details with Brooklyn Nets? Salary, duration, and more

Spencer Dinwiddie has become one of the leading contributors since returning to the Brooklyn Nets. He was traded back to the Nets from the Dallas Mavericks in the trade involving Kyrie Irving.

Let’s take a look at the guard’s contract details and history in the league.

Spencer Dinwiddie’s contract details and history in the league

Dinwiddie is on a three-year, $54 million deal he signed in 2021 while with the Washington Wizards. The guard arrived in Washington via a five-team, sign-and-trade deal that sent Russell Westbrook to the LA Lakers. In 2022, Dinwiddie and his contract were traded to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Kristaps Porzingis and other assets.

He and his contract were then moved again to the Nets in the trade for Irving in February. Dinwiddie previously played with Nets from 2016-21.

Dinwiddie was originally drafted in the second round by the Detroit Pistons, where he played from 2014-16, including some time in the G League. His first contract was for three years, $2.5 million.

His current contract includes $45 million guaranteed. He has an annual average salary of $18 million. In 2022-23 he will earn $18 million plus $1.5 million in incentive bonuses for a cap hit of $19.5 million.

Spencer Dinwiddie is under contract with the Nets for one more season. He is scheduled to earn $18.8 million plus $1.5 million in likely incentives. He will earn the full $1.5 million if he plays in more than 50 games. He can earn an additional $1.07 million in unlikely incentives next season. The unlikely incentives come from playoff appearances and increase with each round. His contract will contain a $20.3 million cap hit next season.

Dinwiddie will be an unrestricted free agent following the 2023-34 season, when he will be 31 years old.

Dinwiddie averaged 17.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game this season with the Mavericks and Nets. He is now the third leading scorer on the Nets following Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson. He has averaged 16.5 ppg since rejoining the Nets.

