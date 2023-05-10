What are Steph Curry's contract details with Warriors? Salary, Duration and more

Steph Curry is one of the highest paid players in the NBA. The future Hall of Famer has only played for the Golden State Warriors and they have taken care of him for the foreseeable future.

Curry is a four-time NBA Champion, winning the 2022 Finals MVP. He also won back-to-back MVP awards in 2015 and 2016.

The 35-year-old won the scoring title in 2016 and 2021, showing he has not lost a step with age. He averaged 29.4 points per game this season. That mark was seventh best in the league.

Before this season, Curry signed a four-year, $215.3 million deal.

Curry has an average annual salary of $53.8 million. He is set to make $59.6 million in the final year of his deal in 2025-26. He will be 37 years old that season, and would be an unrestricted free agent afterwards.

His extension was a 105% increase from his 2021-22 salary. Curry will account for around 38% of the team’s salary cap in each season of the deal. His contract has a dead cap value of $51.9 million.

Steph Curry’s previous contracts

Steph Curry’s rookie deal was for four years and worth $12.7 million, with an average annual salary of $3.1 million.

He then re-signed with the Warriors for another four years. The deal was a rookie extension as the Warriors held his Bird rights. The contract was for $44 million with an annual salary of $11 million.

Steph Curry stuck with the Warriors again for a max deal in 2017 as they still held his Bird rights. The Warriors signed Curry to five-year, $201 million contract. The deal was fully guaranteed at signing, and he earned an average salary of $40.2 million.

Curry has chosen to remain with his Warriors every time he reached free agency. He is one of the rare superstars in today’s NBA to not change teams or ever demand a trade. He has rarely been even rumored to be in the trade market since ascending to his All-Star level with Golden State.

