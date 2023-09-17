What is Stephanie White's net worth? Looking at WNBA's Coach of the Year fortune amassed over the years

Stephanie White is the WNBA Coach of the Year after leading the Connecticut Sun to a rebound season. Under her guidance, the Sun created a 27-13 record and finished third in the WNBA regular season. White was a former professional player who played in the WNBA from 1999-2004, taking up coaching right after.

White has a reported net worth of $5 million, according to Idol Networth. She gathered her wealth through a professional basketball and coaching career. Before becoming the coach of the Sun, she also coached the women’s basketball team at Vanderbilt University.

Her current contract details are not known. WNBA coaches make on average more than $70,000 annually. Becky Hammon leads WNBA coaches with a salary of a bit more than $1 million per year.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

She had previous stops in her career before that. She coached for the WNBA team Indiana Fever. White was an assistant for the franchise from 2011-14. She was then promoted to beach coach where she stayed from 2015-16. She was the youngest active head coach in the WNBA.

Expand Tweet

During the 2015 season, White led the Fever to the WNBA Finals. The team lost to the Minnesota Lynx.

White was an outstanding college player as well before her coaching career. She played at Purdue and won the Wade Trophy in 1999, a trophy that honors the best female collegiate player in the country for a season.

She led Purdue to a national championship in the 1999 season. She was then drafted in the second round by the Charlotte Sting, a now-defunct franchise. She then played for the Fever before retiring in 2004.

After her playing career, White began her coaching career as an assistant in women’s basketball. She began in college as an assistant at Ball State, Kansas State and Toledo.

She began her WNBA career on the bench of the Chicago Sky before getting a job with the Fever. She returned to her playing team as a coach this time.

She won the WNBA title as an assistant in 2012 with the Fever, one of the many championships in her basketball career.

White will now try and lead the Sun to a WNBA title. They will have a tough task getting past the mighty New York Liberty and Las Vegas Aces to get to the title. Both teams have been powerhouses this season in the league.

Expand Tweet

Connecticut Sun coach Stephanie White's personal life

Stephanie White was married to Brent McCarty in 1998 and the two divorced in 2002. White may have gained part of her current wealth in the divorce.

White now resides in Nashville when she is not coaching the Sun. She has three children.