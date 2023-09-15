Name: Taylor Brooks
Net worth: $500,000 to $1 million
Residence: Denver, Colorado
Marital Status: In a romantic relationship
Source of Wealth: Sports journalist and other investments
Taylor Brooks is an American sports and multimedia journalist currently working as a sports anchor and reporter for KDVR Channel 31 and KWGN Channel 2 in Denver, Colorado, United States. KDVR is a Fox-affiliated television station licensed in Denver.
Taylor was born on April 6 in the United States. Her birth sign is Aries. Her actual age and date of birth details have not yet been made public.
She stands at a height of 5 feet 5 inches tall.
The popular sports anchor attended and graduated from AlWood High School in 2013. From there, she went to the University of Iowa, a public research university in Iowa City, Iowa.
She graduated from the institute in 2016 with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and Sports Studies.
Taylor is in a romantic relationship with her partner, Justin Scheib, who currently works as a teacher and a coach in Denver.
According to estimates, she receives an average salary ranging from $31,300 to $92,500 annually.
The sports reporter/anchor has an estimated net worth ranging from $500,000 to $1 million as of 2022. The amount is from her work as a journalist, among other investments.
