Name: Taylor Brooks

Net worth: $500,000 to $1 million

Residence: Denver, Colorado

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Marital Status: In a romantic relationship

Source of Wealth: Sports journalist and other investments

Contents:

Taylor Brooks Bio

Taylor Brooks Age and Birthday

Taylor Brooks Height

Taylor Brooks Education

Taylor Brooks Husband, Is She Married?

Taylor Brooks Salary

Taylor Brooks’ Net Worth

Taylor Brooks Bio

Taylor Brooks is an American sports and multimedia journalist currently working as a sports anchor and reporter for KDVR Channel 31 and KWGN Channel 2 in Denver, Colorado, United States. KDVR is a Fox-affiliated television station licensed in Denver.

Taylor Brooks Age and Birthday

Taylor was born on April 6 in the United States. Her birth sign is Aries. Her actual age and date of birth details have not yet been made public.

Taylor Brooks Height

She stands at a height of 5 feet 5 inches tall.

Taylor Brooks Education

The popular sports anchor attended and graduated from AlWood High School in 2013. From there, she went to the University of Iowa, a public research university in Iowa City, Iowa.

She graduated from the institute in 2016 with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and Sports Studies.

Taylor Brooks Husband, Is She Married?

Taylor is in a romantic relationship with her partner, Justin Scheib, who currently works as a teacher and a coach in Denver.

Taylor Brooks Salary

According to estimates, she receives an average salary ranging from $31,300 to $92,500 annually.

Taylor Brooks’ Net Worth

The sports reporter/anchor has an estimated net worth ranging from $500,000 to $1 million as of 2022. The amount is from her work as a journalist, among other investments.