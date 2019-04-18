×
What the Knicks will do if they miss out on Zion Williamson

Joseph Catalano
ANALYST
Feature
76   //    18 Apr 2019, 17:48 IST

NCAA Men's Final Four - Previews
NCAA Men's Final Four - Previews

It is now almost accepted that the New York Knicks will land Zion Williamson. With the worst record in the NBA season, they -- along with the Phoenix Suns and Cleveland Cavaliers --have a 14 percent chance of winning the lottery and taking Zion. Although they have the same chances, nobody is talking about Zion to the Suns or Cavs nearly as much as the Knicks. They are the biggest market in basketball and having a future star like Zion may bring them back to the great times of many decades ago.

But what if they fail to win the No 1 pick? What are the options for the Knicks if the plan of linking up Zion with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving fail. Here's a look at some expected outcomes if the New York Knicks lose out on the No 1 spot in this year's draft.

#1 Take RJ Barrett

NCAA Basketball Tournament - East Regional - Washington DC
NCAA Basketball Tournament - East Regional - Washington DC

If the Knicks do miss out on Zion, his Duke teammate is probably the next best thing. Barrett was leading the race to be the No 1 pick going into the college year and definitely has star potential.

Barrett was the main playmaker in a stacked Duke team and has without a doubt shown his ability to become a quality NBA player. The Knicks would love to have him on the team as he is an ideal modern-day small forward with the size and wingspan to defend and the ball-handling ability and shooting of a guard.

While he isn't at the level of Zion, a young core of Mitchell Robinson, Kevin Knox, Dennis Smith Jr. and Barrett can finally give the Knicks some hope for the future. And that's before they use up their immense cap space on, hopefully, the likes of Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving.

A starting team involving even one of those two guys, along with Barrett and the rest of the young core will finally give Knicks fans something to be excited about.

Tags:
NBA New York Knicks Los Angeles Lakers Kevin Durant Anthony Davis NBA Players NBA Trade Rumors
