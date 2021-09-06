What time does NBA 2K22 come out? Release date and time for PlayStation/PS, Xbox and PC

NBA 2K22 is set to be released on September 10th, featuring Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic as the chief cover star. The alternate versions of the game also feature some high-profile legends such as Dirk Nowitzki, Kobe Bryant and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Apart from a range of player ratings and other information, various new features and updates have also been promised as part of NBA 2K22. Gamers who are still considering pre-ordering the latest NBA 2K game can now look at the recently-released in-game footage, although the game itself is scheduled to be released in mere days. In this article, we look at the overall release date and time for all editions of NBA 2K22.

What time is NBA 2K22 coming out? Release date and time for PlayStation/PS, Xbox and PC

While the official release date with respect to all editions of the NBA 2K22 game is September 10th, the local time at which the game is released may vary with respect to console, local region and time. As far as Xbox users are concerned, an official statement on the Microsoft Store page for NBA 2K22 has confirmed that gamers can expected the title to be released at 12 AM midnight in their local regions.

A similar announcement has also been made by the PlayStation store, with the game expected to be released at midnight on 10th September according to local regions. However, PC users have been dealt a blow as far NBA 2K22 is concerned on multiple counts. NBA 2K team has confirmed that PC users will initially only be able to play an older-generation version of the game.

As of now, the official NBA 2K22 Steam page has not made any announcements with respect to specific release times. A countdown page is expected to pop up in the coming days, with new Steam titles generally released at 10AM PT / 6PM BST. Hence, the specific time with respect to the release on Steam is unclear as of now. NBA 2K22 is currently offering a range of bonus items and in-game perks on pre-orders. You can visit the official NBA 2K22 page for any information with respect to the game across consoles.

