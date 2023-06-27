What is the Uninterrupted Film Festival, LeBron James' pet project during 2023 NBA offseason? Taking a closer look

LeBron James is continuing his business ventures in the movie industry. He is beginning a new event during his busy offseason. His company SpringHill Entertainment is partnering with the Tribeca Film Festival for a unique one-day event.

It will be called the Uninterrupted Film Festival, named after James’s digital platform Uninterrupted. The film festival will focus on empowering athletes and have events led by athletes, filmmakers, and content creators.

Where will the festival be?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It will be hosted at NeueHouse Hollywood on July 13. There will be documentaries premiered and multiple star-led panels.

The festival is just another step in the player empowerment movement. James has long led the move for NBA players to determine more of their careers on and off the court. He revolutionized free agency and trade demands that have forever changed transactions and player movement in the league.

James and his companies are now trying to broaden that message. His platforms like Uninterrupted have given athletes a place to create their own content and tell their own stories without traditional media help. The film festival will be a major platform for athletes to continue to tell their own stories.

Tribeca @Tribeca



latimes.com/sports/lakers/… The Uninterrupted Film Festival, a collaboration of SpringHill’s digital platform Uninterrupted and Tribeca Enterprises, will bring together high-profile athletes, filmmakers and content creators this summer! The Uninterrupted Film Festival, a collaboration of SpringHill’s digital platform Uninterrupted and Tribeca Enterprises, will bring together high-profile athletes, filmmakers and content creators this summer! latimes.com/sports/lakers/…

One of the films that will premiere is “Goliath”, which is a docu-series about basketball great Wilt Chamberlain. It was produced by Showtime and Content Cartel, which is owned by NBA legend Kevin Garnett.

Another film set to premiere will be “Black Ice”. The documentary discusses the history of black athletes in the sport of ice hockey. James and his business partner Maverick Carter are executive producers on the project. It takes a look at the racism many black hockey players received during their careers.

Many current athletes are also set to appear at the festival. NBA MVP Joel Embiid is set to be a part of a panel. He will launch his own production company called Miniature Geant. The company was initiated with the help of James' SpringHill Entertainment.

Sports Business Journal @SBJ



The festival will focus on empowering athletes and their storytelling at NeueHouse Hollywood on July 13.



(via LeBron James' SpringHill Co. will co-host a one-day film festival with Tribeca EnterprisesThe festival will focus on empowering athletes and their storytelling at NeueHouse Hollywood on July 13.(via @latimes LeBron James' SpringHill Co. will co-host a one-day film festival with Tribeca Enterprises 📹 The festival will focus on empowering athletes and their storytelling at NeueHouse Hollywood on July 13.(via @latimes) https://t.co/ybuTegDOse

Young NFL star and New York Giants pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux will host a panel as well. It will discuss name, image, and likeness in American college sports and how it is empowering players.

There are still other athletes and film stars to be announced as part of the festival’s program. James will surely bring out plenty of his friends and big names from both industries.

Poll : 0 votes