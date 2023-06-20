What is an Unrestricted free agent in the NBA? Taking a closer look

Unrestricted free agency in the NBA can be a complicated term for fans to interpret who haven't followed the league for long. As suggested in the name, the term is used for players who are free agents, not signed to any team. Unrestricted free agency has its own perks.

A player can talk to any team he wishes to join and choose his preferred landing spot. Once the player and the team interested in his services agree on a deal, he will play for them after signing the contract.

Players can talk to other teams in restricted free agency too. However, if the team they played for the previous season matches the offer sheet presented by interested suitors, he has to re-sign with his current team.

The most recent example of this was last offseason when Deandre Ayton returned to Phoenix Suns after they matched the Indiana Pacers' offer worth $133 million for four years for the 2018 No. 1 pick.

The Suns have matched the Pacers’ 4-year, $133M max offer sheet on Deandre Ayton.



(per DA STAYING IN PHOENIXThe Suns have matched the Pacers’ 4-year, $133M max offer sheet on Deandre Ayton.(per @ShamsCharania DA STAYING IN PHOENIX 🚨The Suns have matched the Pacers’ 4-year, $133M max offer sheet on Deandre Ayton.(per @ShamsCharania) https://t.co/sMoSSEwvUK

Players can enter unrestricted free agency in multiple ways. They can decline the player option on their existing deal, the team doesn't exercise the club option on their contract, or the player commits through the length of his contract. Players that get cut, waived or bought out are also unrestricted free agents.

A rookie contract player can also become an unrestricted free agent instead of a restricted free agent if his team doesn't extend a qualifying offer.

Looking at the top unrestricted free agents in the NBA this offseason

The 2023 NBA offseason features a talented yet veteran-filled free agency draft class, all having the option of choosing their next landing spot. The headliners in this year's free agency are Kyrie Irving, James Harden, Draymond Green and Russell Westbrook.

Irving and Westbrook just finished playing through their contracts with the Dallas Mavericks and LA Clippers, respectively. Meanwhile, Draymond Green has declined his $27 million player option for next NBA season, while James Harden will likely head in the same direction, per multiple reports.

They will all have the power to choose their next destination as unrestricted free agents. Irving and Green are expected to re-sign with their current teams, while Westbrook could head in the same direction after a decent stint with the Clippers. James Harden could either reunite with the Houston Rockets or re-sign with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Joined @notthefakeSVP to report on the latest with Draymond Green and Chris Paul Joined @notthefakeSVP to report on the latest with Draymond Green and Chris Paul https://t.co/zVIG1WF2VT

Money could be a factor for all these notable free agents, who will likely secure the last of their max contracts in their respective NBA careers, with all being aged 30 or more.

