What is Victor Wembanyama’s standing reach? Finding out more

It's no secret that Victor Wembanyama is a gigantic beast with an intimidating defensive presence. Just looking at him will make players strategize how they could get a shot up over him without getting swatted. However, that will prove to be a challenge, considering that Wembanyama is standing at a towering height of seven-foot-five.

But aside from his freakish height, some might be wondering what his standing reach could be. Victor Wembanyama has a shocking standing reach of nearly 10 feet. Given those measurements, it's no wonder Wembanyama can block shots with ease. In fact, with that kind of reach, he barely has to jump to put the ball in the basket, block a shot, or secure a rebound.

However, based on his NBA Summer League debut, players aren't exactly scared to compete against Wembanyama. In fact, some Charlotte Hornets players dunked on him in-game despite his intimidating height. With that in mind, Wembanyama will have to work on bulking up some muscle mass, so players wouldn't be able to easily bully his current slender frame.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Victor Wembanyama redeems himself in his second NBA Summer League game

2023 NBA Summer League - Charlotte Hornets v San Antonio Spurs

After a humiliating NBA Summer League debut against the Charlotte Hornets, Victor Wembanyama has redeemed himself in his second game. This time around, the San Antonio Spurs went up against the Portland Trail Blazers. The 19-year-old was clearly playing with some urgency as he was able to show the world why he's this year's number-one pick.

Victor Wembanyama put up an impressive double-double with 27 points and 12 rebounds. He also added three blocks and shot a much better 64.2% overall compared to his previous game, when he shot approximately 15% from the field. Despite bouncing back from the ashes, Wembanyama's performance wasn't enough to help the Spurs win against the Blazers.

It's also worth noting that Scoot Henderson was sidelined during this matchup, which made things worse for San Antonio. Their loss is a clear indication that even having "Wemby" by their side wouldn't be enough to win.

Poll : 0 votes