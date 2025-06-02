What WWE releasing R-Truth means in NBA terms, explained

On Sunday, the wrestling world was in shock after the WWE released R-Truth from the company. This marked the end of a 17-year-long association between him and WWE, as many were perplexed by this sudden move. The star had been a part of many storylines recently, including an ongoing feud with his longtime idol John Cena.

Fans from various sports backgrounds were shocked by this news, including the NBA, as they mourned the release of R-Truth alongside the ending of Inside the NBA on TNT.

"Ncuti, R Truth ,NBA on TNT all in one weekend," wrote a fan.

"This has been a WILD 24 hours……. First, we witnessed the final NBA game on TNT, now R Truth and Carlito are gone……. IT'S JUST THE FIRST DAY OF JUNE!!!!!😭," mourned a second.

Similar to R-Truth, the Inside the NBA crew featuring Shaq, Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, and Charles Barkley ended a long association with TNT in May. While many can draw a similarity between the two exits, the release of R-Truth from WWE holds a much deeper significance in the grand scheme of things.

For starters, the Inside the NBA crew will continue to work together even if not on TNT, and they are very much still in business with the NBA. However, the same cannot be said about R-Truth. To understand his exit in NBA terms, let us set the context right.

Context

R-Truth first joined the WWE (then WWF) back in 1999 after being recommended by former wrestler Rick Michaels. He was signed on a two-year developmental contract and performed under the alias of K-Kwik. After spending his first year in developmental territory, he was promoted to the main roster in 2000.

Kwik enjoyed a successful stint as a tag team partner before being thrust into the singles competition before his release in August 2001. He then joined the NWA promotion in 2002, enjoying a successful tenure, winning the heavyweight title in his first year.

After five years with NWA, the superstar made his awaited return to the WWE in 2008, re-debuting on SmackDown as R-Truth. The fans were quick to acknowledge his new persona as he won the US title in 2010. In the coming years, Truth was a part of various interesting storylines, including his heel run as Little Jimmy and his revival as Awesome Truth.

A mainstay in the roster throughout the 2010s, R-Truth's run in the 2020s was no different. He was a part of the Judgement Day storyline and became a multi-time 24/7 champion. He also revived his tag team partnership with the Miz and constantly appeared in on-air segments with the Bloodline.

His last storyline in the WWE saw him feud with a heel John Cena, which led to their Saturday Night's Main Event clash on May 24. His involvement in iconic storylines made him a beloved figure, making his release from WWE all the more shocking.

R-Truth's release from WWE explained in NBA terms.

With that said, how can R-Truth's release from WWE be explained in NBA terms? Well, for starters, it would be similar to dropping Ernie Johnson from the Inside the NBA team without any warning.

Both men spent significant time with their companies, and while not the spearheads, they are both loved by their respective audiences. Furthermore, both men share huge accolades with R-Truth holding over 50+ title reigns during his tenure, while Johnson has been awarded 21 Emmys as a part of the Inside the NBA crew.

Another great comparison can be made from former Miami Heat legend Udonis Haslem. Similar to R-Truth, Haslem spent 20 years with the franchise and was not a main event player like the WWE star at the end of his tenure. However, both men were leaders in their respective locker rooms and were fan favourites who held a legacy.

But unlike Haslem, who was allowed to retire with the association and has his jersey now retired, R-Truth was shoved out of the company without a proper goodbye. Despite being a beloved figure, Truth was released by WWE unceremoniously with the news of his release coming in the form of an Instagram post.

