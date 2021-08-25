Wheelchair Basketball at the Paralympics: All you know need to know about its rules, facts and history

The Summer and Winter Olympics take all the spotlight, leaving many uninformed about wheelchair basketball at the Paralympics. However, the Paralympics are held every four years, and start weeks after the conclusion of the Olympics.

Two weeks after the conclusion of Tokyo Olympics 2020, the Paralympics commenced on August 24th and will conclude on September 5th. One match has been played to its conclusion in the men's preliminary round, the one between Spain and the Republic of Korea.

Just as Team USA clinched the gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 men's basketball tournament, the same is expected from the country's wheelchair basketball team at the Paralympics. They are the reigning champions following their impressive run at Rio 2016.

The United States won gold in both the men’s and women’s tournaments at Rio 2016.



Before we delve into the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 men's wheelchair basketball tournament proper, let's gain a better understanding of the workings of the game and a brief history.

History of wheelchair basketball at the Paralympics

Wheelchair basketball started as a means of rehabilitation for World War II servicemen in the US. Sir Ludwig Guttmann adapted several sports to those confined to wheelchairs as part of a new therapy to improve their lives.

The first official Paralympics wheelchair basketball tournament was held in Rome in 1960. However, wheelchair basketball was first played at the 1956 International Stoke-Mandeville Games, which the US 'Pan Am Jets' team won.

The introduction of a US team helped the sport gain prominence on a global scale. With growing interest across Europe came the need to form an International Wheelchair Basketball Federation.

Since 1960, the Summer Paralympics has been held every four years immediately after the Olympics. However, the Winter Paralympics was introduced in 1979.

Does wheelchair basketball follow the same rules as running basketball?

Running basketball and wheelchair basketball have similar rules, especially in the area of basket height, three-point line, calculation of points, etc. However, there are a few changes in wheelchair basketball that will be seen in the Tokyo Paralympics.

First, the concept of double dribbling is nonexistent in wheelchair basketball. Players can simultaneously bounce and wheel, place the ball on their laps and bounce again, given that they push twice before every dribble. But if a player pushes more than twice, that becomes a travel violation.

Furthermore, the wheelchair is considered a part of the player's body, as it relates to establishing contact. Hence, going out of bounds, charging and other fouls are considered violations. Players are also not allowed to use either their hands or feet to touch the court while in possession of the ball.

Technical fouls are given in situations where players try to gain an unfair advantage by either getting off their seats or using their lower limbs to wheel. Players are obligated to remain seated at all times, except when they are knocked off their chairs or are at risk of an injury.

