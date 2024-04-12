When does the 2024 NBA Play-in Tournament start? Date, time and schedule explored 

Ahead of the 2024 NBA playoffs slated to begin on April 20, a preliminary Play-In Tournament will involve four teams from each conference vying for the seventh and eighth seeds in their respective conferences.

Here is a comprehensive overview of the 2024 NBA Play-In Tournament:

When is the 2024 NBA Play-In Tournament?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The 2024 NBA Play-In Tournament is scheduled to start from Tuesday, April 16, through Friday, April 19.

2024 NBA Play-In Tournament Standings

Here are the current standings of the NBA Play-In Tournament race:

Eastern Conference

Philadelphia 76ers at the seventh spot (45-35)

Miami Heat (1.0 game behind, at the eighth spot 44-36)

Chicago Bulls (6.0 games behind, at the ninth spot 38-42)

Atlanta Hawks (9.0 games behind, at the 10th spot 36-44)

Eastern Conference Bracket

(7) Philadelphia 76ers vs (8) Miami Heat

(9) Chicago Bulls vs (10) Atlanta Hawks

Western Conference

Phoenix Suns at the seventh spot (47-33)

Sacramento Kings (1.5 games behind, at the eighth spot 45-34)

LA Lakers (2.0 games behind, at the ninth spot 45-35)

Golden State Warriors (2.5 games behind, at the 10th spot 44-35)

Western Conference Bracket

(7) Phoenix Suns vs (8) Sacramento Kings

(9) LA Lakers vs (10) Golden State Warriors

2024 NBA Play-In Tournament Schedule

On April 16

Play-In Game 1: East 7 seed vs East 8 seed

Play-In Game 2: West 7 seed vs West 8 seed

On April 17

Play-In Game 3: East 9 seed vs East 10 seed

Play-In Game 4: West 9 seed vs West 10 seed

On April 19

Play-In Game 5: Loser of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 3

Play-In Game 5: Loser of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 3

NBA Play-In Tournament schedule explained

On April 16, the seventh and eighth seeds in each conference are set to compete in the initial Play-In games, while on April 17, the ninth and 10th seeds will take the court.

The victors of the 7-8 matchups will progress to the playoffs, securing the No. 7 seed. Meanwhile, the defeated teams from the 7-8 clashes will confront the winners of the 9-10 encounters on April 19, with the coveted No. 8 seed up for grabs. Notably, the team that suffers defeat in this final showdown will bid farewell to their playoff aspirations.

In essence, the teams concluding the season as the seventh and eighth seeds in their respective conferences receive two opportunities to secure a berth in the NBA playoffs. Moreover, it's crucial to note that the squads falling short in the 9-10 matchups face disqualification from playoff contention.

How to watch the NBA Play-In Tournament?

All six matchups of the 2024 NBA Play-In Tournament are scheduled to be televised on ESPN and TNT. Live-streaming options will be available on NBA League Pass, which gives viewers access to NBA with a week's worth of free trial.