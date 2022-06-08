“When Andre won, when KD won his 2, there’s just so much joy in that moment” - Steph Curry says winning the Finals MVP would mean everything to him, adds winning the "small trophy" is not the motivation

Steph Curry explained how winning the Finals MVP would mean everything to him. Curry also believes that the Western Conference finals MVP trophy is simply the "small trophy" bearing no motivation.

Steph Curry chasing his first NBA Finals MVP award

Curry opened up about what it would mean to win the Finals MVP, stating:

“It would mean everything. … You think about when Andre won, when KD won his 2, there’s just so much joy in that moment, no matter who wins it, there’s so much joy in that moment."

Steph Curry and the Warriors are the first squad to reach six finals in an eight-season span since the 1991-98 Chicago Bulls. Winning three out of his five appearances so far, Curry has yet to gain a Finals MVP award.

Steph spoke about winning the championship, stating:

“You want to be able to experience it, and I think the context of every series changes in terms of what it's gonna take to actually win.

"I think for us to win this championship, get three more wins and hold that Larry O’Brien trophy like I’m gonna have to keep playing the way I am and hold myself to that standard.”

After being named this year's Western Conference finals MVP, Steph explained how that trophy is not the one he is on the hunt for.

Curry said:

“That smaller trophy isn’t the motivation at all. Uh, but you know what comes with winning the big one and what it takes to do that, so we’re focused on that.”

Steph Curry and the Warriors took the victory in Game 2 of the championship series and face up again Wednesday night. After giving up a large lead in the first game, Golden State took the first loss of the series.

Curry is one to learn from his mistakes, so a lead like that is arguably not going to be lost again in the series. Giving “The Splash Brothers,” Steph and Klay Thompson, that much of a lead is never a good sign.

However, the Boston Celtics proved in the first game that they know how to shoot from deep as well. Jayson Tatum and company shot incredibly well from 3-point range, showing the Warriors that they were not the only ones with depth.

In Game 2, Steph Curry came out in his usual revenge fashion and had an incredible 29 point performance in 32 minutes of play.

If Steph can continue to play as well as he has, both the championship trophy and the Finals MVP may be within his grasp.

