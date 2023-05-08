When did Andrew Wiggins get drafted to the NBA? First season performance and stats explored

Andrew Wiggins was the first pick in the 2014 NBA draft. He was drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers, but hasn't logged a single minute for the team during his career.

Shortly after he was drafted, Wiggins was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Kevin Love. This turned out to be the right move as the power forward helped the Cavaliers win their first championship in 2016.

Wiggins spent the first five seasons of his career in Minnesota. He was eventually traded to the Golden State Warriors, where he became an NBA champion in 2022. The small forward has another shot at a ring this year as well.

Andrew Wiggins was named Rookie of the Year

In his first season in the league, Andrew Wiggins showed the world why he was the first overall pick. His draft class included many great players, from Joel Embiid to Julius Randle, but the small forward established himself as the best rookie in the class.

Wiggins averaged 16.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game during his rookie campaign. His amazing performances and incredible athletic skills have earned him the Rookie of the Year award.

The small forward finished way ahead of Nikola Mirotic, who finished second in Rookie of the Year voting. Nerlens Noel finished third.

In his first game of the regular season, Andrew Wiggins scored only six points on 2-for-5 shooting. However, he quickly bounced back and had a couple of high-scoring games, including a 20-point performance in his third week in the league.

The 6-foot-7 forward played in every single game during his rookie campaign. Despite being the best rookie in his class, he couldn't help the Minnesota Timberwolves win games. The team finished 16-66, which was the worst record in the league.

This turned out to be a blessing in disguise as the poor record earned the Timberwolves the first pick in the 2015 NBA draft. They used it to select Karl-Anthony Towns.

The young star had many great performances during his rookie season, including four 30-point games. Interestingly, he scored his season-high in points against the Cleveland Cavaliers on April 10, 2015.

Here are his season highs in every major statistical category:

Points: 33

33 Rebounds : 10

: 10 Assists : 9

: 9 Steals : 4

: 4 Blocks: 3

Wiggins had several games with amazing shooting efficiency as well. In his first 20-point game, the talented forward went 7-for-10 from the field and 2-for-2 from long range.

Interestingly, Andrew Wiggins missed only one game in the first four years of his great NBA career. He set the bar high with his rookie campaign and was always there for his team.

