When can fans expect Kobe Bryant's statue to be built at Staples Center? Timeline and Jeanie Buss' comments explored

LA Laker fans are still waiting for a statue of Kobe Bryant. The team currently has statues of six former Laker greats outside their arena, but an homage to the late superstar has yet to be built.

Magic Johnson, Jerry West, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Elgin Baylor, Shaquille O’Neal and iconic broadcaster Chick Hearn all have their own iconic statues erected.

Logically, Bryant should be next. Both of his jerseys (8 and 24) are already hanging in the rafters.

Lakers owner Jeanie Buss recently gave an update on the status of a potential statue, speaking in an interview with NBA.com reporter Mark Medina. Buss assured Lakers fans it has been discussed, however, she could not give details on the timeline:

“Those are all things we are discussing internally. Rest assured, we haven’t forgotten anything. But it has to be done the right way and at the right time."

Buss was a known supporter of Bryant. She and the Lakers signed him to a hefty contract near the end of his career to make sure he never wore another jersey. She once called Bryant the greatest Laker ever.

The statue is not the only honor to Bryant that LA residents are waiting on. The LA City Council planned to rename a road near the Lakers' home arena ‘Kobe Bryant Blvd.’

The vote on the proposal was delayed and it has not been announced when it will be up for discussion again.

Remembering Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant’s legacy continues in the NBA today and many players even wear his iconic Nike shoes in games.

Young stars like Jayson Tatum and Devin Booker model their games after him, and both have admitted how much of an inspiration he was to them growing up.

Bryant will forever be remembered for his competitive spirit and scoring abilities. He won five NBA titles, and dropped 81 points in a single game against the Toronto Raptors.

Fans Pay Tribute Marking One Year Since Kobe Bryant's Death

The man known as the "Black Mamba" won the 2008 MVP. He was named Finals MVP twice, was an All-NBA First Team an incredible 11 times and led the league in scoring twice.

Bryant died in a helicopter crash in January 2020, alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others. He was 41 years old.

